Why Meghan Markle could update her eternity ring following Lilibet's birth The Duchess received the ring on her first wedding anniversary

The Duchess of Sussex could be set to make a very sentimental change to her bespoke eternity ring, which was a gift from Prince Harry on their first wedding anniversary.

MORE: Behind-the-scenes photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding revealed

In the royal biography, Finding Freedom, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand explained: "On May 19, 2019, Harry also surprised his wife of one year with the gift of a ring that he had created with jeweller-to-the-stars Lorraine Schwartz, a favourite of Meghan's.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time – who takes top spot?

"The conflict-free diamond eternity band paid homage to the family of three with Meghan's, Archie's and Harry's birthstones (peridot, emerald, and sapphire, respectively) on the underside of the ring."

The couple welcomed their baby girl Lilibet in June, and Steven Stone Jewellers and crystal healing expert Angela Richardson, founder of YouTube channel Empowered Crystals, revealed that Meghan is considering adding a pearl, her daughter's birthstone, to the ring.

SEE: 7 royal wedding guest faux pas caught on camera

READ: Meghan Markle adds sparkling diamond ring to her wedding stack - did you spot it?

Duchess Meghan's eternity ring features her family's birthstones

Meghan's heartfelt choice of ring, which reportedly has health benefits, is actually very popular with Steven Stone Jewellers revealing there has been a 50 per cent increase in birthstone engagement ring sales this year.

This would not be the first time that the Duchess' rings have been upgraded – when Meghan received the eternity ring from Harry in 2019, he also changed the band of her engagement ring.

The couple got married in 2018

The trilogy ring originally featured a gold band and was created by Cleave and Company, Court Jewellers and Medallists to Her Majesty the Queen. Eagle-eyed royal fans first noticed Meghan's ring was changed to a pave band at her post-baby appearance at Trooping the Colour in 2019.

"The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's [Meghan's] favourite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewellery collection, to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together," Harry said during the couple's first sit-down interview with the BBC, hours after they announced their engagement.

RELATED: Why Princess Diana had two wedding bouquets – and it's inspired by this royal

Make‌ ‌sure‌ ‌you‌ ‌never‌ ‌miss‌ ‌a‌ ‌ROYAL‌ ‌story!‌ ‌Sign‌ ‌up‌ ‌to‌ ‌our‌ ‌newsletter‌ ‌ to‌ ‌get‌ ‌all‌ ‌of‌ ‌our‌ ‌celebrity,‌ ‌royal‌ ‌and‌ ‌lifestyle‌ ‌news‌ ‌delivered‌ ‌directly‌ ‌to‌ ‌your‌ ‌ inbox.