Princess Eugenie's celebrity bridesmaid at royal wedding that everyone forgot about

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank said 'I do' at St George's Chapel on 12 October 2018, and as the world looks back at their big day on their third wedding anniversary, we are reminded of one particular member of her bridal party.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter had several high-profile bridesmaids and page boys. As well as maid-of-honour Princess Beatrice, they included the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Zara and Mike Tindall’s daughter Mia, and Peter Phillips' daughter Savannah. But did you spot Theodora Williams?

Photos show Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's little girl looking cute in a white dress with a green patterned sash as she waved to the cameras. Teddy, as she is often called, held a small white bouquet and had flowers in her hair.

Eugenie, meanwhile, looked stunning in a white dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, which featured a low back to show off her scoliosis surgery scar, something she has been helping to raise awareness of over the years.

The royal with her young bridesmaids and page boys

The nuptials saw a number of stars arrive in Windsor to celebrate Princess Eugenie and Jack's big day, with stars such as Cara Delevingne, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell in attendance, as well as Teddy's parents Robbie and Ayda.

Opening up about Teddy's role in the royal wedding, Ayda said on Loose Women: "First of all she's never been in a wedding whatsoever, I mean she gave the Queen flowers and said thanks for hosting us, she's only six years old, and she had just turned six, but I did say to her, don't think all weddings are like this. I mean, me and Rob got married in the backyard and our dogs were the bridesmaids!"

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's daughter was one of Princess Eugenie's bridesmaids

Teddy didn't only talk to Her Majesty on the big day, but the mother-of-the-bride, Sarah Ferguson too. The little girl hilariously asked Sarah if she was the Queen while they were having photos taken on the steps outside St George's Chapel.

Eugenie's nuptials also marked the first time that Teddy's face had been seen in public since Ayda and Robbie tend to keep the identities of all of their children hidden to protect their privacy.

Teddy with Prince George and Savannah Phillips

Angels singer Robbie previously explained on Loose Women: "We never show their faces, it's really important to us. We're really proud and we want to share absolutely everything but there's a law in this country that they can't put pictures up of kids in the papers unless you're posting their faces."

