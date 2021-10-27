Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely's throwback wedding photos will leave you stunned James Bond actor Pierce married Keely in 1994

James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan married Keely Shaye Smith in 2001, and the stars' unearthed wedding photos from their glorious big day will leave you astounded.

The couple look so radiant in the throwback image with Keely resembling a gorgeous prom queen with a delicate diamante tiara and a polished updo. She finished off her traditional bridal look with pearl droplet earrings and a slick of clear lipgloss. Pierce flashed his iconic smile and wore his thick, dark hair pushed back in style. A glimpse of his white buttonhole flower affixed upon his smart suit could just be seen in the shot.

To celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary, Kelly shared this throwback snap, writing: "Still the one! Happy 20th wedding anniversary @piercebrosnanofficial Thank you for the gift of your love and friendship. The world is more beautiful with you in it! 4-8-94 / 8-4-2001."

Pierce and Keely look so happy on their 1994 wedding day

The picture received over 24,000 likes from adoring fans and lots of love poured into the comments section in the form of love heart emojis.

Keely also shared another image from the day, showing her walking down the aisle alongside her late father. Keely's Kate Middleton-esque dress could be seen clearly here – with gorgeous scalloped lace.

Keely's wedding dress is giving us Kate Middleton vibes

The couple said 'I do' at Ballintubber Abbey in his native Ireland. Together they share two sons; Dylan and Paris.

This was the film star's second marriage as back in 1980, he tied the knot with Cassandra Harris. The couple had a son together, Sean, who is also an actor just like his father. Pierce also adopted Cassandra's children, Charlotte and Chris, when their father, Dermot Harris sadly died in 1986.

Pierce and Keely first met in 1994

Heartbreakingly, Pierce lost both Cassandra and Charlotte to ovarian cancer. Cassandra passed away in 1991 and Charlotte lost her life to the same disease in 2013.

