Nancy Shevell's unconventional wedding dress to marry Sir Paul McCartney had chic royal vibes

Sir Paul McCartney and his third wife Nancy Shevell married in 2011 and the bride opted for an unconventional mid-length wedding dress – and it's giving us serious Kate Middleton vibes.

Nancy's chic dress featured a pleated bust, covered buttons down the front and the shape was a figure-skimming pencil style which ended just above the knee. This design is so similar to dresses we've seen the Duchess of Cambridge sport over the years.

WATCH: Paul McCartney serenaded by daughters during birthday celebration

The bride's hair was kept down in a simple blow-dried style and she completed the look with a single flower in her hair and flat satin sandals.

Paul and Nancy looked incredible on their wedding day

The singer and his bride said 'I do' at Marylebone Town Hall in London surrounded by their friends and family. Confetti was thrown over the couple as they departed the venue as husband and wife with massive beaming smiles on their faces.

The couple celebrated ten years of marriage last month, and the former Beatle marked the occasion by sharing a rare photo of the two of them together.

Kate Middleton is a fan of this style

In the snap, Paul, 79, could be seen smiling at the camera while Nancy, 61, rests her head on his shoulder. Posting the photo to Instagram, he captioned it: "10 beautiful years together. Happy Anniversary to my lovely wife – Paul."

Paul has been married twice before. He tied the knot with his first wife Linda back in 1968. They share four children, Mary, Stella, James and Heather, Linda's daughter from a previous relationship, who Paul legally adopted. The former couple remained married until Linda's death from breast cancer at age 56 in 1998. Her ashes were spread at the McCartney farm in Sussex.

The couple have been married for over 10 years

In 2002, Paul married for a second time to model Heather Mills and welcomed another child, Beatrice. They separated in 2006, and just a few months later, Paul's romance with Nancy began.

