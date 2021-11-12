Mary Berry looks radiant in glam £5 wedding dress in resurfaced photos The baker even made her own wedding cake

The Great British Bake Off star Mary Berry married the love of her life Paul Hunnings back in 1966 and the baker wore a £5 wedding dress – and just look how stunning it was!

SEE: Mary Berry's £2.6million home with husband Paul is practically a hotel

Mary and Paul said 'I do' at Charlcombe Church near Mary's parents' home in Bath, where she was born. Her bargain wedding dress didn't stop her being centre of attention, and the star looked radiant in the long-sleeved bridal number. Mary paired the satin gown with pearl necklaces, a traditional veil and she clutched a small bouquet of orchid flowers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: This Morning stars' stunning weddings revealed

Her hair was styled in a short bob with curled pieces at the front for a glamorous twist.

The groom wore pinstripe trousers and a coattail jacket looking very smart for proceedings – along with a flower buttonhole.

Mary Berry married Paul Hunnings back in 1966

It will come as no surprise that Mary made her own wedding cake for the day – we're sure it was truly delicious!

MORE: Mary Berry reveals how to prepare a Victoria Sponge cake in just 5 minutes

WOW: Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda and Clive Owen's unearthed wedding photo will leave you speechless

Mary wore a bargain £5 wedding dress

Speaking to the Daily Mail about her lasting marriage, Mary said: "Marriage does get easier with time, though, and we are of a generation who were brought up to believe that it wasn’t all about the perfect wedding day, it was all about the vows: 'For better or worse, till death do us part'. I feel very fortunate to have such a wonderful husband and family."

They said 'I do' in Bath

Mary has previously spoken about how she only accepted Paul's offer of marriage after three attempts! Back in 2017, for a special edition of her BBC show Mary Berry Everyday, the couple appeared together to talk about their 50 years of marriage together and Mary revealed all. "I do remember the first proposal and I think you were drunk," said Mary to her husband.

But clearly third time was a charm and they've been together ever since. The couple had three children together, Thomas, Annabel and William, who sadly passed away in a car crash at the age of 19.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.