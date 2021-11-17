Amanda Holden looks so different in loved up wedding photos with ex Les Dennis The presenter is now married to Chris Hughes

Amanda Holden might be happily married to Chris Hughes, but can you remember when the presenter was hitched to Family Fortunes host Les Dennis?

The couple said 'I do' in 1995, and their resurfaced wedding photographs will blow your mind. Amanda wore a vintage style dress with long satin gloves – a look completely different to the modern dresses and jumpsuits we see her sport today. Be prepared to be amazed…

Normally we're used to seeing Amanda cutting a modern figure in her stylish dresses on Instagram, but she used to have a love for antique-style clothes clearly, as the star wore a satin dress with square neckline for her first wedding. She teamed the gorgeous gown with elegant silk gloves, a delicate pouch bag and a twee veil.

Amanda and Les married in 1995

Fans may be used to seeing Amanda wearing her glossy locks down, but for her first nuptials she opted for a beehive updo and a tiara.

The couple beamed with joy as they came out of their wedding venue and Amanda held a huge display of yellow flowers in her hands.

Amanda's vintage bridal look is quite surprising

Amanda and Les split up briefly in 2000 after Amanda had an affair with Men Behaving Badly actor Neil Morrissey, but in 2001 they seemed determined to give things a second chance. In 2002, they confirmed the end of their seven-year marriage and officially divorced the following year.

The couple divorced in 2003

For her second wedding, to her now husband Chris, Amanda also channelled Princess chic, but in a much more modern fashion.

Amanda wore a champagne-coloured Elie Saab gown for her big day, which featured a lace overlay adorned with sequin detailing and a low back. The couple married at St Margaret’s Church in Somerset before hosting their beautiful reception at Babington House.

Amanda chose a more modern style of dress for her second wedding

She also then switched into trainers for dancing, now that's a bride after our own heart!

Les also remarried after breaking it off with Amanda, and is now coupled up with third wife Claire Nicholson.

