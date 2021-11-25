Countess Sophie's wedding rule was ignored by two royals – details The royals wanted an informal wedding

The Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward wanted an informal, family ceremony when they got married at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in 1999 – and that reportedly meant following an unusual dress code.

While Prince Charles' wedding to Princess Diana was considered as a state occasion, since he is heir to the throne, Edward and Sophie made it known that they didn't want any ceremonial state or military involvement. To tie in with their relaxed wedding, Sophie is said to have requested that her guests wear evening gowns and smart attire but no hats or headpieces, which are normally customary.

But there were a few members of the royal family that chose to bend the rules slightly! While Princess Anne opted for a small green hair accessory and the Queen wore a lilac feathered fascinator that tied in with her lace dress, the Queen Mother went one step further.

She was pictured in a purple hat with bold feathered detailing, while the guests around her were noticeably hatless. It is thought that this is because hats are one of her staple items of clothing that she rarely goes without.

Very few guests at the Countess of Wessex's wedding were pictured wearing hats

For the big day, Sophie looked beautiful in a silk organza Samantha Shaw dress paired with a full-length veil made of silk tulle and crystals. It was held in place by her beautiful diamond tiara, which was originally from the Queen's private collection and was made up of four open scrollwork motifs.

To finish off her outfit, the Countess added a black and white pearl necklace and matching drop earrings which were a wedding gift from Prince Edward.

The Queen Mother's outfit to Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's wedding

The royal couple recently celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary and are now parents to two children: Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, born in 2003 and 2007 respectively.

And despite the lack of hats at her own wedding, Countess Sophie has been spotted with some pretty impressive headpieces when she's been a guest at other people's nuptials. Take her pastel pink fascinator at Mike and Zara Tindall's wedding, and her leopard print feathered hat at Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's civil ceremony, for example!

