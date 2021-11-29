What Kate Middleton changed about Princess Diana's £123k engagement ring before wearing

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Prince William and Kate Middleton have now been happily married for 10 whole years, and the Duchess of Cambridge proudly wears Princess Diana's former engagement ring, but did you know that the ring has been altered?

After the Duke popped the question and presented Kate with the dazzling sapphire from his late mother's collection, they realised that the ring would need to be resized.

It is reported that the Duchess had to have the special ring adjusted because the original design by Garrard was a little too big. Kate and William turned to jeweller G. Collins and Sons to resize the ring, and they did this by adding small platinum beads inside the band to reduce its diameter, instead of breaking and resoldering the band itself.

Great care would have been taken not to affect the striking sapphire stone and surrounding diamond halo, the two elements which have made this dazzling ring so memorable.

Princess Diana originally selected this ring herself, and apparently it was because it reminded her of her mother's engagement ring, and also matched her eyes.

Kate Middleton has inherited Princess Diana's engagement ring

According to The Court Jeweller, it would have cost approximately £28,500 at the time, which would make it worth £123,000 in line with the Bank of England's inflation calculator today.

It is an iconic style which now many brides which to emulate, and even Amazon have some impressive gems which look so similar to the real thing!

Kate isn't the only royal bride who has altered her engagement ring though, as Meghan Markle also changed the precious ring she received from Prince Harry.

Back in June 2019, a year and a half after we first saw Meghan's beautiful ring, it became clear that the Duchess had redesigned her gorgeous sparkler.

Princess Diana chose this ring to go with her eyes

The ring's gold band was replaced by a delicate diamond-studded band, completely changing its look. The glowing band now perfectly complements her large African diamond and the two either side from Princess Diana's collection.

Royal watchers also spotted a third addition to the wedding and engagement ring, an eternity ring that HELLO! confirmed was in fact a gift from Prince Harry in honour of their first wedding anniversary on 19 May 2019. How thoughtful!

