Brooklyn Beckham shares stunning wedding photo with Nicola Peltz The couple have been together since 2019

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn shared a wedding photo with his partner, Nicola Peltz, to social media on Wednesday.

What's more, the aspiring chef penned a simple but sweet tribute to his love. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the 22-year-old posted a photo that showed himself and Nicola attending his grandfather's wedding earlier this month.

SEE: Harper Beckham looks adorable in velvet bridesmaid dress dancing with big brother Brooklyn

Nicola wore a figure-hugging LBD with her long locks in loose waves, while her fiancé sported a smart black suit and the couple posed in front of a Christmas tree.

Brooklyn captioned the image: "My girl," adding a red heart emoji and tagging the stunning blonde.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares sweet video of Harper and Brooklyn dancing

The couple were among a small number of guests at the intimate ceremony, which took place in London.

David's dad, Ted, tied the knot with his new wife Hilary on 11 December, with David acting as best man and his daughter Harper one of three bridesmaids, all of whom wore matching blue velvet dresses.

SEE: Victoria Beckham shares never-before-seen wedding photo with husband David

MORE: How Victoria and David Beckham raised four polite and humble children – parenting rules revealed

The happy news was confirmed to the press the following day, after the couple had headed abroad on their honeymoon.

Brooklyn shared the gorgeous photo to Instagram

David's sisters and children were all believed to be in attendance for the event, and the former footballer and his wife have since shared a small selection of snapshots of the big day.

David and Victoria both keep their parents out of the spotlight most of the time, but David shared a rare picture of his father back in the summer, and fans were quick to react.

In honour of Ted's birthday, the star took to Instagram, where he posted a sweet picture of the pair as they stood inside a football ground, David wearing a casual white T-shirt and his father in a white shirt.

David acted as his dad's best man

They each had their hands placed behind their backs as they gazed up to the stands.

Father-of-four David wrote a heartfelt message, which read: "Happy Birthday Dad [heart emoji]. "Hope you have the most amazing day we love you so much @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.