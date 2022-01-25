11 funny Valentine’s Day gifts under £20 to make your other half laugh

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The couple who laughs together, stays together. That’s how the saying goes – and there’s even scientific data to back it up! What more do I need to say to convince you that a funny Valentine’s Day gift is the best present you can gift your other half on February 14?

We’ve scoured the web for the funny Valentine’s Day gifts that will give them a giggle – and the best thing is, they’re all under £20.

Size matters aubergine stress ball, £10, Moonpig

This stress ball is a little bit, ahem, extra. There’s plenty there to squeeze in any case!

‘Tits’ illustrated art poster, £18.75, NotOnTheHighStreet

It might be juvenile, but this illustrated poster had us in stitches. There’s also a version featuring cocks, naturally.

I tolerate you chocolate gift, £17.95, NotOnTheHighStreet

Who needs a mushy Valentine’s message? This funny Valentine's choccy gift puts it perfectly!

Personalised chocolate poster, from £13.45, Etsy

Speaking of chocolate, this personalised poster will win over anyone who loves the sweet stuff, or puns!

Engraved silver plated money clip, £9.99, Getting Personal

Who controls the purse strings in your relationship? This funny Valentine's gift should make it clear!

Personalised slate keyring, was £9.99 now £7.99, Getting Personal

Mega lolz. You can also swap the word "idiot" for any other favourite endearing insult, should you wish.

Realistic heart plush, £19.99, Firebox

Forget those naff heart-shaped plushies, this is the real deal!

Funny toilet roll gift, £3, Etsy

What can we say about this one? I mean, who wouldn’t open this and laugh, it’s impossible!

Mug set – the boss and the real boss, £12.99, Getting Personal

This funny Valentine’s Day gift is a not-so-subtle way to put your other half firmly in their place. Job done.

Rude puzzle book, £7.99, Firebox

Saucy Sudoku, rude riddlles and naughty brain teasers. Maybe don’t whip this one out on the train.

