Inside Janet Jackson's $200m divorce from billionaire husband Wissam Al Mana The sister of Michael Jackson split from her husband in 2017

Janet Jackson prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight but following her split from billionaire ex-husband Wissam Al Mana in 2017, she finally broke her silence.

The Control hitmaker confirmed that she and Wissam, the executive director of his family's business the Al Mana Group, had parted ways three months after the birth of their son, Eissa, and after five years of marriage. But what do we know about the former couple's divorce, and did Janet really walk away with $200million? Here's all we know…

When did Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana split up?

Reports of their split first emerged in April 2017, shortly before Janet was pictured moving her belongings out of their family home in London's swanky Mayfair.

What has Janet Jackson said about her divorce?

In a rare move, Janet made a statement about the breakdown of her marriage in a video she posted on Instagram in May 2017.

Janet confirmed the couple's split in 2017

Raving about her "beautiful, sweet, loving" son, the singer then confirmed her break-up, saying: "I just want to keep it real for you guys for a second - yes I separated from my husband."

She then revealed that they were already hashing out details of their divorce in court, adding: "We are in court and the rest is in God's hands."

What has Wissam Al Mana said about the divorce?

While he didn't directly speak of the couple's split, Wissam did post a telling quote from the Quran on his website shortly after their separation was revealed.

Janet and Wissam were married for five years

It read: "You shall most certainly be tried in your possessions and in your persons; and indeed you shall hear many hurtful things from those to whom revelation was granted before your time, as well as from those who have come to ascribe divinity to other beings beside Allah.

"But if you remain patient in adversity and conscious of Him – this, behold, is something to set one's heart upon. – 3:186."

How much money will Janet Jackson get in her divorce settlement?

Janet has her own wealth thanks to her decades-long career as a musician and actress among other talents and is reportedly worth a whopping $190million.

But her wealth is dwarfed by that of her ex-husband – who is thought to be worth over $1billion thanks to his family's luxury goods business, which is responsible for overseeing retail operations in the Middle East for brands including Hermes, Stella McCartney, and Armani.

The couple share son, Eissa

According to reports, while it is "almost certain" that Janet and Wissam signed a pre-nuptial agreement before getting married, she could still get up to $200million according to Page Six.

Citing "family sources", the publication claimed that Janet is entitled to $100 million if she and Wissam were married for at least five years and according to the New York Post, she would also get another $100 million if they had a child.

As the pair married in 2012, their marriage could line up with the crucial five-year period that would give Janet more after the divorce, however, neither party has commented publicly on the reports or details of their divorce.

