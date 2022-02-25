Louise Redknapp's unconventional black corset wedding dress for yacht nuptials revealed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Louise Redknapp and her ex-husband Jamie tied the knot days after he proposed in 1998, but there was nothing conventional about their Bermuda wedding.

With just 30 guests around them, the Eternal singer, 47, and former footballer, 48, reportedly said 'I do' at sunset on a luxury yacht owned by millionaire Nigel Prescott. Jamie's dad Harry Redknapp said at the time: “We love this place and wouldn't dream of having the wedding anywhere else."

They carried on the celebrations at the Marriott Castle Hotel overlooking Castle Harbour and Harrington Sound, with tennis courts, a golf course and three heated swimming pools nearby.

But what did the bride wear with just days to shop for her outfit? Photos show Louise looking gorgeous in a white spaghetti strap dress with a black corset visible underneath the white tulle bodice and a layered white skirt.

One recurring theme in her outfit was butterflies – a small embroidered butterfly was visible on her dress and she finished off her look with blue butterfly heels that matched her hair clip, which could have acted as her 'something blue.'

The ceremony came just days after Jamie popped the question in their hotel room.

Speaking to The Mirror about the surprise (and slightly underwhelming) proposal, Louise said: "We were sitting in his room, and he said to me, 'I think we should probably get married, then.'

The former couple got married on a yacht in Bermuda

"It wasn't the most romantic proposal, and I think we even had a silly row afterwards when I told him he shouldn't have proposed just because he felt it was the right thing to do."

She confessed: "I mean, only I could have accepted a proposal in that way! But we were happy, and the wheels were set in motion for us to tie the knot."

The couple went on to have two children together, Charley was born in July 2004 and Beau came along in 2008. They sadly split in 2017 after 19 years of marriage and the divorce was finalised by 2018. Jamie has since married Swedish model Frida Andersson.

