Why Dancing on Ice's Christopher Dean and Karen Barber have never married

Christopher Dean and Karen Barber knew each other long before starring on Dancing on Ice together, but their relationship only blossomed in 2011.

The ice skating judge, 63, and head coach, 60, had both been married before they confirmed their romance, which has left some of their fans wondering why they have chosen not to walk down the aisle during their very private 11-year relationship. Here's everything we know…

Who is Christopher Dean's wife?

Christopher has two ex-wives – Isabelle Duchesnay and Jill Trenary. The Olympic ice skater married French-Canadian World Ice Dance Champion Isabelle in Montreal, Canada in 1991, and she looked beautiful in a traditional long-sleeved wedding dress. The couple divorced after two years of marriage.

Christopher and Isabelle on their wedding day in 1991

He then wed American skater Jill in October 1994, and his bride was pictured in an off-the-shoulder gown with a full skirt. The pair went on to welcome two sons together, Jack Robert and Sam Colin.

In March 2010, Christopher's agent confirmed that the couple had decided to separate. Speaking of DOI, she told the News Of The World at the time: "The success of the show, with long, long separations over almost five years now, isn't conducive to a happy marriage. It was the breaking point." She added that his relationship with Karen is "hurtful."

Christopher was married to his second wife Jill from 1994 to 2010

Despite denying romance rumours with Karen in December 2010, Christopher was pictured kissing the star outside a London restaurant in January 2011.

Who is Karen Barber's husband?

Karen was previously married to skating coach Stephen Pickavance and the couple are parents to two daughters, Emma and Laura.

Shortly after the photographs of Karen and Christopher were released, she confirmed that her 21-year marriage had ended some time before.

However, the news of Karen's new relationship still came as a shock to Stephen, who told News of the World: "I've been through hell. I'm in pieces and I don't know how I've coped."

Are Christopher Dean and Karen Barber married?

The couple confirmed their relationship in 2011

Karen and Christopher released a joint statement in 2011, explaining: "We have been great friends for more than 30 years. Following recent media speculation, we feel the necessity to confirm that this year has seen a change in our relationship, but we are taking things very slowly, as it is early days.

"We'd very much like to thank our dear friends, who have been so incredibly supportive to us. We both have families with children, so we ask the media to please respect their privacy."

They have not addressed the subject of marriage publicly, so it is not known if they would consider saying 'I do' in the future. However, it is possible that they do not wish to tie the knot and have found happiness without marriage.

