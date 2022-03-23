Why Phillip Schofield wears his wedding ring two years after split from wife Stephanie The This Morning star announced he was gay in February 2020

Phillip Schofield gives the public a daily dose of entertainment on This Morning with his co-host Holly Willoughby, but have you spotted his long-lasting accessory on his left hand?

Phillip and his wife Stephanie Lowe had been married for 27 years before he bravely announced that he was gay in February 2020. Two years on, and the TV presenter, 59, continues to wear his wedding ring, which is traditionally a symbol of commitment to your partner.

He previously addressed his relationship with his wife and his reason for sporting his gold band. On his podcast How To Wow in October 2020, Chris Evans asked the Dancing on Ice host how long he will continue to wear his wedding ring, and he replied: "That is a very good question, Chris. I don't know. Because I am still married to Steph.

"It is not in my nature to hurt people and so I have to reconcile myself with the fact that I have done that. Indeed I have done that and I tried very hard not to. I also say, is it possible to come out and not hurt your wife? No of course it isn't. My greatest concern is that she is okay."

Phil and Steph were both pictured with their wedding and engagement rings at Ant McPartlin's wedding. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

On the subject of divorce, he added: "We have not discussed that at all."

The Mirror has since reported that Steph would continue to support him until he was in a new relationship before they "talk about an amicable split deal."

However, Phil's latest social media posts and TV appearances have shown that the ring is going nowhere for now.

The presenter, who married Stephanie in March 1993, has been open about his unbreakable bond with his family and the former couple even attended Ant McPartlin’s wedding together last summer – where Steph appeared to be sporting her trilogy diamond engagement ring.

The former couple with their two daughters

Phil also gushed about Steph in an emotional Instagram post when he opened up about his sexuality.

"Steph has been incredible – I love her so very much," he said. "She is the kindest soul I have ever met. My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort. Both mine and Steph's entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support. Of course, they are worried about Steph, but I know they will scoop us both up."

Phillip has moved out of the family home he previously shared with Steph and their daughters Molly, 29, and Ruby, 26, in Oxfordshire and now lives in a property thought to be worth £2million property in Chiswick, west London.

