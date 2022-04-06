Kourtney Kardashian shares first photos from surprise wedding to Travis Barker The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star married in Vegas

Kourtney Kardashian broke the internet on Wednesday when she shared photos from her Las Vegas wedding with Travis Barker.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a string of photos from inside a Las Vegas chapel, where they were both decked out in leather jackets. The photos had a polaroid feel to them as they danced at the intimate occasion, that only featured the photographer and an Elvis impersonator. The room was beautifully decorated in white with a floral arch by a pair of curtains and the word 'LOVE' spelled out.

Many of the photos showed the couple in a loving embrace, as they kissed each other, with the final snap consisting of two bouquets of roses left on the floor.

Kourtney also shared more details about the event, as she wrote: "Found these in my camera roll.

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

Despite the wedding, as there was no license, it is not an official union, which means we can still expect a lavish wedding from the pair.

The pair had a loving day

Fans went insane in the comments, as one enthused: "TRUE ROMANCE," with a string of rose emojis, while another posted: "I'm literally so happy for the two of you."

A third added: "It's giving Ross and Rachel," and a fourth said: "I'm legit obsessed with all things Kravis."

The pair revealed their relationship in 2021

The couple were dating for less than a year before they got engaged at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California in October 2021. Travis popped the question with a sparkling ring worth an estimated $1million surrounded by an elaborate floral setting consisting of red roses and candles.

At the time, Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, told HELLO!: "It appears Travis has bought into the Kardashian family philosophy of going big and going flashy with the enormous oval cut diamond engagement ring he gave to Kourtney.

"It looks to be larger than 15 carats in a pave or hidden halo setting. The style is clearly inspired by Blake Lively's stunner, though Blake's was more unique and valuable (having a pink diamond in the center). I would estimate the value of Kourtney's ring at 1 million dollars."

