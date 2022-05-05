Love Countess Sophie's sentimental wedding accessories? Amazon has £90 versions

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Countess of Wessex donned very unusual wedding accessories on her big day on 19 June 1999 at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Instead of opting for diamonds, like the Duchess of Cambridge and Zara Tindall, Sophie was given a gorgeous set of white and black pearl drop earrings, a matching bracelet, and a necklace featuring a cross design, gifted by her husband Prince Edward.

The beautiful bride's accessories were created by Asprey and Garrard, and she teamed them with a scrollwork-motif diamond tiara that is thought to have been from the Queen's private collection.

The price tag of Countess Sophie's royal wedding jewellery has never been revealed, but we imagine they were crafted with the finest pearls and metals. If you want to get your hands on similar versions at a very affordable price, head to Amazon quickly to shop lookalikes in the sale – for as little as £90!

Designed by Viki Lynn, this set includes a necklace, studs and a classic bracelet made with freshwater cultured pearls and 18k gold plated sterling silver.

The set originally retails for £104.99 but there is currently 15 per cent off, slashing the price to £89.24.

Pearl necklace set, was £104.99 now £89.24, Amazon

If the flash of black from Sophie's look is what really caught your eye, then Amazon also offers several drop earrings on sale. We're loving these gorgeous huggie hoops with cubic zirconias adding a touch of sparkle and statement black pearls that will stand out against a bridal white outfit. And did we mention they're just £25?

Hundreds of shoppers left five-star reviews for both pieces. For the earrings, one gushed: "Really pretty and look much more expensive than they were," while another groom rated the necklace set: "A really lovely item, purchased for my wife to be for our wedding and she absolutely loved it!"

Black pearl drop earrings, were £29.99 now £25.49, Amazon

Pearls are very popular among the royal ladies, with some similarly choosing to rock them on their wedding days. The Duchess of York wore a necklace of cultured pearls intertwined with 18-carat gold and a diamond pearl pendant at her wedding to Prince Andrew in 1986, while Her Majesty the Queen's wedding look in 1947 included a double-strand royal heirloom pearl necklace.

It's thought that the monarch sees her trusty pearls as part of her official royal 'uniform' - she has worn them throughout her life. Leslie Field, the author of The Queen's Jewels, told PEOPLE: "Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years- there has never been a Queen who didn’t wear pearls.

"They were rare, beautiful and lustrous and the more you wear them, the more lustrous they become."

