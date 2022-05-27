13 Loose Women stars with unforgettable engagement rings – photos We can't take their eyes off their accessories

The Loose Women panellists never fail to look beautiful when they appear on our TV screens, and one regular accessory they tend to wear is their gorgeous engagement rings.

While Penny Lancaster has been flashing her princess-cut rock for around 15 years, Stacey Solomon and Lisa Riley have only got engaged in the last couple of years – and they are still planning their nuptials. Keep scrolling to see their impressive array of rocks, including Christine Lampard's £120,000 solitaire and Carol McGiffin's round cut diamond.

WATCH: Jane Moore's husband was arrested hours before their wedding

Frankie Bridge

Frankie got engaged to footballer Wayne Bridge in 2013, and she wears a 3.5-carat canary yellow diamond. Speaking on Capital Radio's Breakfast Show, The Saturdays star explained the proposal: "Wayne took me to a hotel and he got my dogs involved. I didn't know my dogs were there and they came in in little bride and groom outfits. And Pixie had the ring around her neck on a ribbon."

Katie Piper

Katie Piper has been married to Richard James Sutton since 2015 after he popped the question in 2014. Katie's sparkly ring is a brilliant-cut diamond with a halo of smaller diamonds.

Ruth Langsford

Eamonn Holmes proposed to Ruth Langsford in March 2009, after a 12-year relationship. Ruth’s beautiful engagement ring features a large emerald cut diamond on a platinum band set with pave diamonds. The couple married in June 2010 in a ceremony shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine.

Jane Moore

Journalist Jane Moore has been married to Gary Farrow since 2002 and has the most striking engagement ring – a diamond-encrusted ring that is complemented by a plain gold wedding band.

Stacey Solomon

Joe Swash proposed to Stacey Solomon on Christmas Eve 2020, and the star has been flashing her sparkler ever since. She revealed that the ring itself has a sentimental meaning: "Sometimes I take it off just to look inside it. Because inside it is two Australian Opals. Opal is my birthstone and Australia is where we fell in love. It gives me goosebumps every time I look at them."

Carol McGiffin

Carol became engaged to her boyfriend Mark Cassidy in 2008, when he popped the question with a round cut diamond ring set on a platinum band. The couple finally married in February 2018 after a ten-year engagement, but Carol didn’t share their happy news until they had already celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Christine Lampard

Christine was presented with a stunning solitaire diamond ring with a platinum band worth an estimated £120,000 when Frank Lampard proposed in 2011. The couple married in December 2015 and have since welcomed their first child, a daughter called Patricia, together.

Saira Khan

Former Loose Women star Saira Khan doesn't always wear her engagement ring, but she has been pictured in the past with a beautiful solitaire diamond on her ring finger. The TV star, who has been married to husband Steve since 2004, previously explained to her fellow panellists: "I work out quite a bit, I did used to wear my wedding and engagement rings but I was doing burpees and I got home and realised my diamond had fallen out.

"I took it off and didn't think anything more of it and I genuinely didn't think Steve would think anything of it. He was really, really upset about it."

Lisa Riley

Regular Loose Women guest panellist and Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley announced her engagement to long-term partner Al in May 2018, with a glimpse at her beautiful engagement ring – a platinum band with one central diamond.

Penny Lancaster

Rod Stewart presented Penny Lancaster with a sparkling princess-cut diamond engagement ring set on a platinum band studded with smaller diamonds when he proposed. The couple married in Italy in 2007, and renewed their vows to celebrate their tenth anniversary in 2017.

Andrea McLean

Long-term Loose Women host Andrea McLean announced her engagement to Nick Feeney in August 2017, sharing a look at her beautiful diamond engagement ring in an Instagram post. The couple tied the knot just four months later in December 2017.

Denise Welch

Denise Welch married Lincoln Townley in 2013 after a whirlwind relationship. The Loose Women star wears a stunning diamond engagement ring with a platinum or white gold band.

Nadia Sawalha

Nadia wears several rings alongside the diamond engagement ring she was given by her husband Mark Adderley, who she married in June 2002.

