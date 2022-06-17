8 Royal Ascot bridal dresses: Zara Tindall, Countess Sophie & more wedding inspo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With a heatwave hitting the UK this week, we're not surprised that some of our favourite royals and celebrities chose very light, summery dresses for their appearances at Royal Ascot 2022.

While Princess Beatrice was spotted wearing a beautiful bridal white outfit, Zara Tindall and Princess Alexandra's granddaughter Flora Vesterberg actually rocked gowns from wedding dress designers. Looking for casual summer bridal outfits? Take a look at all the inspiration from Ascot Racecourse…

Flora Vesterberg

Flora Vesterberg (née Ogilvy) looked sensational in a white lacy dress as she joined her husband and Swedish financier, Timothy Vesterberg, at the races.

Princess Alexandra's granddaughter, 27, turned to her wedding dress designer Phillipa Lepley, who created her gown for her marriage blessing in 2021, for her latest dress. It featured sheer capped sleeves, an elegant V-neck, a fitted waist and a midi A-line skirt – perfect for brides looking for a modern twist on the traditional lace style.

Princess Beatrice

If you're after a classic white colour but want a mini length, then turn to Princess Beatrice for inspiration. She was pictured alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wearing a knee-length, high-neck dress with a structured pleated skirt, which she teamed with Aquazurra metallic heels.

Zara Tindall

Ever the style icon, Zara Tindall rocked a neutral collared dress with puff sleeves, adding a pop of colour with her contrasting silk pink buttons. Perhaps one for bolder brides, the £1,200 Laura Green London dress, which is part of 'The Modern Bride' collection, comes in a shimmery oyster pink and is a cute alternative to the classic white hue.

The Princess Royal's daughter finished off her look with a vibrant green hat with a prominent fuchsia rose, but brides could tone down the ensemble with a white or cream hair accessory instead.

Countess of Wessex

Prince Edward's wife the Countess of Wessex slipped on a pretty pink dress with long sleeves, a sophisticated cowl neckline and gently draped layers.

The Suzannah London frock, made from Italian silk crepe, also comes in a chic white colour and retails for £3,650. If the slim silhouette isn't to your taste, the designer has its own beautiful wedding edit with floor-length gowns, jumpsuits and more.

Greta Bellamacina

Actress Greta Bellamacina looked gorgeous in a white puff sleeve lace gown from The Vampire's Wife, which is one of Princess Beatrice's favourite designers. It featured an ivory colour, scallop cut ruffles on the hem and sleeve edges, and a waist-cinching silhouette.

Duchess of Cornwall

Duchess Camilla was a vision in white in her V-neck fitted gown, which she finished off with layers of pearls and a wide-brimmed asymmetric hat. She wore a similar midi dress with a coat layered over the top for her civil ceremony with Prince Charles in 2005, designed by Antonia Robinson and Anna Valentine.

Lady Sarah Chatto

Princess Margaret's daughter Lady Sarah Chatto kept it classic in an all-cream ensemble, including a pleated midi skirt with a fitted high waist, a pretty cardigan and pearl accessories. So why not follow the royal's lead and opt for bridal separates?

Katherine Kelly

Coronation Street star Katherine Kelly kept cool in a floaty white number with a keyhole neckline and long puff sleeves, which she teamed with black accessories.

