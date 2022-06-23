Charlotte Hawkins models never-before-seen wedding dress for regal cathedral nuptials

Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins is one of many celebrities who have chosen to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, but we've found unearthed pictures of her gorgeous wedding with husband Mark Herbert.

The couple tied the knot in front of their closest friends and family members, including Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, at Chichester Cathedral in 2008. After exchanging vows in front of Charlotte's uncle, who acted as minister, they hosted their reception in Farbridge, where barns and a secret garden offered the perfect backdrop for guests to enjoy food and drinks.

So what wedding dress did the TV presenter wear? While many of her co-stars such as Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway have shared glimpses inside their big days, Charlotte has not posted any public photos of her nuptials.

However, her gorgeous strapless wedding dress was visible on London-based photographer Barrie Downie's website. The bride modelled a white gown with a ruched bodice dotted with embellishments, and a dropped waist which led to a princess-style skirt. Finishing off her regal outfit, Charlotte wore pointed-toe heels with a bow on the front, a sparkling necklace and a mini tiara that was visible in her high bun, securing her pearl-studded veil.

Charlotte and Mark share daughter Ella Rose

Meanwhile, Mark looked dapper in a morning suit with a cream waistcoat and matching tie. The couple added a splash of colour with their red and pink flowers.

On his website, where he shared several photos of Charlotte and Mark's romantic wedding, photographer Barrie explained how he came to be involved in the couple's big day.

"I first met Charlotte at one of her friend's weddings where she was a bridesmaid, and then again at another of her friend's weddings where she was once again a bridesmaid. She was delighted with the photos I took at her friends' weddings and said that when she got married I would be her wedding photographer.

The couple on their tenth wedding anniversary in 2018

"Having photographed her promo shots for TV over the years I was delighted to photograph her wedding," he said.

Charlotte and Mark met in 2003 and dated for five years before they tied the knot in September 2008, and they welcomed their daughter Ella Rose in 2015.

To mark their tenth wedding anniversary in 2018, Charlotte shared a rare snap of the couple enjoying a family mini-break at the UK's top hotel, Raymond Blanc's Belmond Le Manoir Aux Quat'Saisons in Oxford.

