Rafael Nadal's wife Mery Perello wore TWO stunning wedding dresses – photos

Rafael Nadal might have been forced to pull out of Wimbledon due to an abdominal injury, but the tennis star still has every reason to celebrate since he is set to become a father for the first time. The 36-year-old sportsman announced that his wife Mery Perello is expecting a baby during a press conference last month.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion married his long-term girlfriend Mery, 34, in a beautiful ceremony on the Spanish island of Majorca on 19 October 2020. We're taking a look back at their breathtaking wedding photos - and the happy couple looked so loved up on their big day. From Mery's two stunning wedding dresses to the gorgeous clifftop location, the event was nothing short of a fairytale.

As well as a few sweet photos of the happy couple, sketches were released at the time detailing not one but two gorgeous looks for Mery.

Both were designed by Rosa Clara, who posted a black and white video of the designs on Instagram, stating: "An overwhelming wedding day for all of us! We feel incredibly proud for taking part in such an important day - Mery Perelló and Rafa Nadal's wedding. We would like to congratulate the gorgeous and unique couple, we wish you the best forever!"

Rafael Nadal and wife Mery Perello's wedding was a dream (Credit: Fundacion Rafa Nadal)

The first was a very delicate, elegant look, with an intricate lace bodice, long sleeves and a belt that nips in at the waist before letting the fabric fall to the floor. In the caption, the designer described the dress as "an exquisitely clean-lined haute couture design."

The bride wore not one but two stunning dresses (Credit: Fundacion Rafa Nadal)

She continued: "The bodice, with jewel neckline and long sleeves, was made of beautiful Art Deco-inspired French lace with delicate patterning, flower motifs and microbeading on the meticulously hand-embroidered fabric. The ballgown-style skirt, made of silk crepe, featured a weightless detachable train, created in Rosa Clara's Atelier."

Sketches were released by designer Rosa Clara at the time

In a much more fitted and sultry shape, the second dress features a halterneck, an open back, and jewel embellishment all over - and looked like the perfect evening look to dance the night away!

Rosa Clara also revealed she designed dresses for Mery's mother, as well as Rafa's mother and sister for the big day. She said: "The whole process was full of emotions between all of us. We just want to thank the whole family for trusting in us, you’re extraordinary."

Mery's evening look was backless

The beautiful dresses fit in with the grand location of the Majorcan wedding, which took place at the 17th-century fortress known as La Fortaleza. Boasting beautiful sea views and steeped in history, it served as both the ceremony and reception venue, and we can see why!

Known as one of Spain's most expensive properties, it is home to seven villas, two swimming pools and large manicured gardens. As well as being a popular wedding venue, the private estate is also where BBC series The Night Manager starring Tom Hiddleston and Olivia Colman was filmed.

