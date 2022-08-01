England Lionesses' seriously gorgeous engagement photos: From Jill Scott to Demi Stokes The sports stars tend to keep their relationships out of the spotlight

All eyes were on the England Lionesses as they competed against Germany in the Women's Euros final on Sunday.

The match, which saw England win in an impressive 2-1 victory, attracted thousands of excited football fans who took to the stands to cheer on the sports stars – including some of their partners. While Ella Toone is reportedly single and Chloe Kelly is supposedly living with her boyfriend, Ellen White and Jill Scott are among the stars who have shared stunning engagement and wedding photos. Take a look at their largely private love lives…

Jill Scott

Manchester City star Jill Scott, 35, announced the exciting news she was engaged to former Lionesses player Rachel Unitt's sister Shelly, 37, in March 2020.

Jill and Shelly got engaged in 2020

"The best coffee so far @shellyunitt," she captioned an Instagram photo, which showed a sparkly solitaire engagement ring with a pave band. The couple, who have been in a relationship for around six years, have kept their wedding plans under wraps.

In December 2020, Jill told her followers: "No engagement party as planned but hoping for an even bigger one next year! Feeling very grateful for our 4th Christmas together here’s to many more @shellyunitt."

Ellen White

The couple met at University before getting married seven years later

Striker Ellen White met her now-husband Callum Convery while studying Sports Science at Loughborough University. The footballer and the sports development officer got engaged six years later in 2013, with Callum admitting he almost missed his chance at popping the question at their home when Ellen decided to go to bed early!

They tied the knot in a winter wedding on 28 November 2014, hosting their celebrations in a barn in Aylesbury with over 600 guests. Ellen wore a strapless bridal gown with a sweetheart neckline, belted waist and embellished cape, wearing her hair in an intricate bun with a white headpiece.

Ellen's second bridal look

She later changed into a strapless look as she danced with her new husband under tree branches and fairy lights. On their first anniversary, she showed off her evening look and wrote: "1 year ago today I married my best friend and now I get to call him my husband forever! The best day of my life! Happy 1st Anniversary Hubbie! Love you!! #soppytweet #firstanniversary."

Demi Stokes

The footballer created a very romantic garden proposal

Demi Stokes popped the question to NHS worker Katie Harrington in August 2020, after decorating their garden with fairy lights, silver balloons spelling out their initials and a table with champagne.

They have since welcomed a baby boy

Heart confetti could be seen lying on the grass, which likely came from a deflated red balloon that said, 'Will you marry me? Pop to say yes.' Showing off their set-up, with Demi holding a ring box open, Katie wrote on Instagram: "Of course I said YES."

The couple went on to welcome their son Harlen on 6 May 2022.

