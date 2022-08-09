9 Loose Women brides with very unexpected wedding dresses – best photos

Stacey Solomon is the latest Loose Women star to tie the knot, choosing an intimate ceremony at her home Pickle Cottage, where she also hosted a sweet hen party celebration for her fellow panellists.

LOOK: 13 Loose Women stars with unforgettable engagement rings – photos

The TV star, 33, has shared small glimpses inside her emotional wedding day, and she's not the only one who looked sensational in her bridal gown. While Stacey chose a fairytale-style dress, her co-stars have rocked very bold outfits for their own weddings – take Denise Welch's unconventional yellow frock and Christine Lampard's low-cut gown for example.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon unveils incredible Pickle Cottage transformation for wedding

Keep scrolling to see the Loose Women ladies in their head-turning bridal gowns…

Denise Welch's wedding to Lincoln Townley

Television personality Denise Welch married Lincoln Townley in a private villa on the Algarve, in front of 260 friends and family, in July 2013. "This is about being together forever," said Denise, speaking exclusively to HELLO!. "There’s no one who can make me happier. This is my fairytale." Stars including Denise’s Loose Women co-hosts Lisa Maxwell, Shobna Gulati, Carol McGiffin, and Andrea McLean attended alongside celebrities including Jill Halfpenny, Ingrid Tarrant, Christopher Biggins and Tricia Penrose.

Stacey Solomon's wedding to Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon married her long-term partner Joe Swash on Sunday 24 July in the garden of their Essex family home, after delaying their 2021 wedding plans in order to celebrate with their youngest daughter Rose, nine months.

In photos taken by bridal photographer Chelsea White, Stacey was every inch the beautiful bride in her gown from Verona Bridal, which boasted an exquisite corset top, chic chiffon off-the-shoulder straps and a sparkly fabric that caught the light of the sparklers as the couple enjoyed their first dance.

MORE: Loose Women's Denise Welch swapped lemon bridal dress for feathered wedding gown

RELATED: Stacey Solomon fans' are all saying the same thing about her wedding dress

Ruth Langsford's wedding to Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes married at Hampshire hotel The Elvetham on 26 June 2010, in a ceremony covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine. For her big day, Ruth looked divine in a sumptuous creation, by Italian designer Angelina Colarusso. The pearl-coloured silk taffeta confection was sensuously sculpted and delicately adorned with bursts of tiny Swarovski crystals.

And Eamonn couldn’t help but get emotional when he first saw his bride. "I had to bite my lip to stop myself from crying," he told HELLO!. "I couldn't look Ruth in the eye, because I knew I wouldn't be able to control the tears." The bride was equally emotional. "As I walked in, I saw all these faces turned towards me, smiling, and then I looked over at Eamonn and I could see in his eyes that he was close to tears," she shared.

Jane Moore's wedding to Gary Farrow

Jane posted a very rare photo from her big day to celebrate her 18th wedding anniversary with her husband Gary in May 2020. The image showed off her wedding dress, which featured a cowl neckline and long sheer sleeves. The journalist wore a fine chain necklace, and appeared to have a headband or tiara on top of her sleek bob.

Jane Moore slipped into her wedding dress once again for a Loose Women wedding special – and she looked just as phenomenal as she did on her big day back in 2002, when she said 'I do' at London's Claridge's Hotel in front of guests such as Elton John, Jonathan Ross, Barbara Windsor, Frank Skinner and Anthea Turner.

Christine Lampard's wedding to Frank Lampard

After a six-year relationship, Christine Bleakley and Frank Lampard tied the knot on 20 December 2015. Their ceremony took place at St Paul’s Church in Knightsbridge before a reception at private members’ club The Arts Club.

Christine made a beautiful bride in a long-sleeved gown by Suzanne Neville with lace long sleeves, a low V-neck and a fishtail skirt. Meanwhile, her groom looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

MORE: Loose Women's Jane Moore's husband Gary arrested hours before wedding

RELATED: Christine Lampard's daring wedding dress had Kate Middleton vibes – photos and details

Saira Khan's wedding to Steve Hyde

Loose Women panellist Saira Khan shared a rare throwback photo from her wedding to Steve Hyde in honour of their 15th anniversary in December 2019. "It's been a rollercoaster – but that's marriage. Thanks for being my rock, and helping me to live my best life," she wrote on Instagram. "Must have done something good in my past life to deserve you. Happy Anniversary hubby – looking forward to spending the day with the family we have created."

She looked stunning in a strapless gown which she teamed with a delicate tiara that matched her sparkly necklace and earrings.

Nadia Sawalha’s wedding to Mark Adderley

Nadia has previously described her wedding to Mark Adderley as "unconventional", as she shared throwback photos on Instagram. The couple married in June 2002, with the bride wearing an off-the-shoulder dress while Mark wore a dark suit and pink shirt and tie.

"#throwbackthursday to one of the loveliest days of my life... our wedding day!!! It was the most unconventional wedding ever! Me 'up the duff' - loads of @mark_adderley's exes being there... everyone being issued with a vodka miniature and rose-tinted glasses at the ceremony... it was a HOOT!!!" Nadia captioned a throwback wedding photo on social media.

Penny Lancaster's wedding to Rod Stewart

Loose Women panellist Penny has married husband Rod Stewart not once, but twice! The couple renewed their wedding vows in July 2017 to celebrate their tenth anniversary. The vow renewal ceremony, covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine, took place in the grounds of their Essex home, while their first wedding was held in a medieval monastery in Portofino, Italy.

"Being able to reflect on those ten years and say those words to one another and still know we mean them is important," Penny told HELLO!. "This felt more special. You get married with the hope that you’ll be together. When we renewed our vows, we said them not with just hope but with a reassurance. Along with hope, there is also faith, love and bringing all the family together."

Penny first married Rod in Portofino, Italy, in June 2007. The couple shared their wedding album exclusively with HELLO! magazine, with photos that showed the newlyweds enjoying the celebrations with their toddler son Alastair, and Penny’s beautiful strapless lace gown.

RELATED: Loose Women's Coleen Nolan's head-turning wedding outfit confuses fans

READ: Frankie Bridge's jaw-dropping wedding dress took 10 minutes to design - photo

Linda Robson's wedding to Mark Dunford

Linda Robson married Mark Dunford in 1990, after meeting when they were both children. Speaking on Loose Women, Linda once revealed that she used to babysit Mark, but didn’t start dating him until many years later when they met by chance in the park.

Linda shared this throwback photo in honour of their 25th wedding anniversary in 2015, which revealed her off-the-shoulder gown with lace sleeves, which she teamed with a floral headband.

Andrea McLean's wedding to Nick Feeney

She may not be a panellist anymore following her sad decision to step away from the show, but Andrea will always be part of the Loose Women family. The star married her third husband Nick Feeney on 30 November 2017, the fourth anniversary of their first date.

The mum-of-two wore a beautiful fishtail Suzanne Neville gown for her big day, which was attended by her co-stars Nadia Sawalha, Stacey Solomon, Linda Robson and Saira Khan.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.