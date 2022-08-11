Kelly Brook's post-wedding fears with 'blinding' husband Jeremy Parisi The bride compared her wedding mishap to Love Actually

Weather drama aside, Kelly Brook's Italian wedding to Jeremy Parisi appeared to be magical, but the Heart Radio star has admitted she fears that her big day may not have been captured properly.

The 42-year-old model tied the knot with her long-term partner Jeremy at the top of the Torre di Cicerone after a rainstorm ruined their plans for an outdoor ceremony in Civitavecchia. She later admitted her nuptials "made history", and while they are certainly memorable, the photos and videos may not be the lasting proof Kelly had hoped for.

On Heart Radio, Kelly joked that the videographer took a liking to Jeremy, 37, whom he reportedly described as "blinding."

"I'm a bit worried about the wedding video," she told co-star JK. "We had these guys fly over from the UK, they were filming the rehearsal dinner... and this guy Tom had had a few drinks.

The couple got married at the top of the Torre di Cicerone

"Drunken Tom was quite enamoured with Jeremy. He said, 'You know what Jeremy, I've been filming you through the bushes.

"'You are blinding. Kelly, you are a lucky girl, I'm so in love with Jeremy!'"

While Jeremy was likely flattered by the compliment, the bride revealed she was concerned she was going to experience a real-life version of Love Actually's wedding mishap. In the movie, best man Mark, played by Andrew Lincoln, primarily films the bride Juliet, played by Keira Knightley, whom he secretly has feelings for - accidentally editing out the groom in the process!

Kelly revealed the videographer was "enamoured with Jeremy"

"At this point, I'm thinking, am I actually going to feature in this video? Is it going to be a case of Love Actually number two?" Kelly added.

"Yep, that's Jeremy again, through the bushes, here's the back of my head. Who's that slightly out of focus? Oh, that's the bride."

Luckily, the radio presenter has shared a series of photos and clips from her guests, which have showcased Kelly's four beautiful bridal outfits. She started the celebrations in a white lacy gown, but she was later spotted feeding berries to Jeremy in another dress with a strapless sweetheart neckline, leaf-print lace layered over the top and sheer flared sleeves.

Later in the day, Kelly rocked two more unconventional outfits – a stunning bridal jumpsuit with a lace skirt overlay and a white tuxedo mini dress complete with a V-neck, buttons down the front and lace trim on the sleeves.

