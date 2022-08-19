7 Today Show hosts' fairytale wedding photos: From Dylan Dreyer to Jenna Bush Hager

The Today Show stars are often on our TV screens, but how much do you know about the love lives of Jenna Bush Hager and Al Roker?

They are just some of the hosts that are happily married, and they had the most breathtaking wedding days. From Carson Daly's surprise Christmas Eve nuptials to Savannah Guthrie's picturesque outdoor ceremony, we look back at the most incredible Today show hosts' wedding photos.

Al Roker

Al Roker has been married for 25 years

Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts have been married now for 25 years, and they said "I do" in a beautiful ceremony in New York. The guestlist included the likes of Barbara Walters, Rudy Giuliani, and Katie Couric.

Presenter Al speaks very fondly of his wife and recently shared a throwback photograph of the couple in the days when they used to "go out dancing". Deborah has been there for Al throughout his cancer treatment, providing him the support he needs.

Jenna Bush Hager

Jenna Bush Hager got married in 2008

Jenna Bush is the daughter of the former president, George W. Bush, and she married Henry Hager back in 2008. The couple exchanged vows at the Prairie Chapel Ranch near Crawford, Texas in a breathtaking ceremony.

Henry had popped the question the year before, but it came to light on a Today show episode, that Jenna had in fact asked the question first, a few years prior. At the time Henry said it was too soon, but of course, the rest is history.

Carson Daly

Carson and Siri tied the knot in a secret ceremony on Christmas Eve

Carson Daly married Siri Pinter, soap opera star Mark Pinter's daughter, in a secret ceremony on Christmas Eve in 2015, two years after he popped the question. And not even their parents knew about their plans!

"Our families were visiting," he explained. "We surprised our moms." Siri shared a black-and-white photo from their big day on her Instagram, which revealed her lacy V-neck gown – gorgeous!

Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie had a jaw-dropping wedding day

Savannah has now been married to her husband Michael Feldman for seven years, and to mark their anniversary, she shared a series of incredible photographs from their magical day.

Their 2014 nuptials took place just outside of Savannah's hometown of Tucson, Arizona, and their outdoor ceremony was picture-perfect. They now live in upstate New York and have two gorgeous children.

Craig Melvin

Craig Melvin said "I do" to fellow presenter Lindsay in 2011

Craig got married to fromer ESPN sports anchor Lindsay Czarniak in 2011 in Washington at the Church of the Holy City. The podcaster bride looked incredible in a strapless princess gown, and she held a vibrant bouquet of orange flowers. It was in 2008 when their broadcasting paths crossed, and they have been loved up ever since.

Dylan Dreyer

Dylan Dreyer's romantic wedding took place in Boston

Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer tied the knot with Brian Fichera in 2012 at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston. The star since shared her tear-jerking wedding video with fans, which shows highlights from their amazing day, including their romantic first dance. They have now moved to New York together and share two children, Calvin and Oliver, and are expecting another baby this year.

Hoda Kotb

Hoda Kotb is waiting to get married

Hoda Kotb announced she had split from her ex Joel Schiffman in January 2022, three years after they got engaged. In 2019, she shared the news live on TV, describing Joel's holiday proposal: "We ended up having a little dinner on the beach and he was like, 'I have something else I would like to say,' and he said some beautiful things, and then he got down on one knee. Then he said, 'Would you be my wife?' I was totally shocked. He had a good poker face."

