Countess Sophie's unconventional wedding rule was broken by Prince Edward's family

When the Countess of Wessex, then Sophie Rhys-Jones, married Prince Edward in 1999, she reportedly had one particular fashion rule for guests, but not everyone complied.

Royal weddings are often grand affairs with eye-catching outfits and fascinators galore. However, the Queen's son and the PR boss chose a more informal wedding at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, without any ceremonial state or military involvement. To reflect the relaxed atmosphere, Sophie and Edward supposedly asked guests to wear evening gowns and smart attire but no headpieces, which was a surprising decision since they are normally customary.



Some of Edward's family chose to continue with tradition – can you guess which royals stepped out in beautiful hair accessories?

While Princess Anne opted for a small green hair accessory and the Queen wore a lilac feathered fascinator that tied in with her lace dress, the Queen Mother went one step further. She was pictured in a purple hat with bold feathered detailing, while the guests around her were noticeably hatless. It is thought that this is because hats are one of her staple items of clothing that she rarely goes without.

Very few guests at the Countess of Wessex's wedding were pictured wearing hats

For the big day, Sophie looked beautiful in a silk organza Samantha Shaw dress paired with a full-length veil made of silk tulle and crystals. It was held in place by her beautiful diamond tiara, which was originally from the Queen's private collection and was made up of four open scrollwork motifs.

To finish off her outfit, the Countess added a black and white pearl necklace and matching drop earrings which were a wedding gift from Prince Edward.

The Queen Mother's outfit to Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's wedding

The royal couple recently celebrated their 23nd wedding anniversary and are now parents to two children: Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, born in 2003 and 2007 respectively.

And despite the lack of hats at her own wedding, Countess Sophie has been spotted with some pretty impressive headpieces when she's been a guest at other people's nuptials. Take her pastel pink fascinator at Mike and Zara Tindall's wedding, and her leopard print feathered hat at Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's civil ceremony, for example!

