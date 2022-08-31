Inside 10 This Morning stars' romantic weddings: Rochelle Humes, Ruth Langsford & more

Rochelle Humes was the latest This Morning host to walk down the aisle, after marrying her husband Marvin Humes for the second time on their tenth wedding anniversary – how romantic!

Meanwhile, her fellow co-stars have all given fans a peek into their private love lives, including their picture-perfect engagements and weddings. Holly Willoughby and Ruth Langsford are happily married, while Rylan Clark and Phillip Schofield have sadly split from their partners over the last few years. Look back at the This Morning hosts' wedding days…

Rochelle Humes

WATCH: Rochelle and Marvin Humes renew their vows in stunning Italian wedding. Photographer: Chelsea White.

Rochelle and Marvin Humes' vow renewal took place on 27 July in Lake Como in Italy, exactly ten years (to the hour!) since they originally exchanged vows. The couple told HELLO! that their three children actually inspired them to host their second wedding celebration, which took place at Villa D'Este.

Their daughters Alaia-Mai, nine, and Valentina, five, acted as bridesmaids in sweet white dresses from Quinn Harper children's boutique which matched bride Rochelle's Suzanne Neville bespoke French lace and tulle gown, while their son and best man Blake, 21 months, had a twinning moment with his dad in a dapper black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo.

Rochelle's first wedding in 2012

The Hit List presenters first tied the knot in 2012 in front of 250 guests at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, with Rochelle's bandmates from The Saturdays acting as bridesmaids. Speaking about the first moment he caught a glimpse of his bride, Marvin told HELLO!: "Oh man, she looked unbelievable; more beautiful than I've ever seen her look. Her face, her smile, the dress, everything ... She was absolutely stunning."

Holly Willoughby

The couple tied the knot in an emotional ceremony in 2007

Holly Willoughby married her husband Dan Baldwin in August 2007 and has since shared photos and details of her wedding on the show, including her one regret from the big day. "I wanted the massive dress and the towering heels. But I regretted it and I ended up walking around barefoot for the whole day. It was fun, but the hem of my dress is ruined now," she said on the show.

The talented TV presenter actually designed her own wedding dress, inspired by her mother Linda's 1977 wedding outfit. The ivory gown was overlaid with French lace and features long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and open back detail, which she teamed with a backless bridal corset.

Holly later revealed her mother inspired her dress, which she recycled for the royal wedding in 2018

"A friend of mine introduced me to this incredible lady who was a pattern cutter for Alexander McQueen. I sat down with her and we sketched my dress. I had pictures of my mum’s wedding dress which was a similar shape, and that formed the basis of it. Her dress had that 70’s Biba style sleeve – not unlike the puffed Vampire’s Wife shape actually. My mum’s sleeve came down to a point with a loop over her middle finger, which I loved so I added that to my design," the 41-year-old mother-of-three told Wylde Moon.

Phillip Schofield

Phillip and Stephanie's daughter posted this photo in honour of their anniversary in 2018

Phillip Schofield got married to Stephanie in March 1993 at Scotland's Ackergill Tower. While he has refrained from sharing photos from their special day on social media, their daughter Ruby couldn't resist posting a sweet throwback photo of the pair when they were younger in honour of their silver wedding anniversary in 2018.

Stephanie has remained a loyal support to Phillip after he came out as gay and told The Sun that she will "still be there, holding his hand" as he comes to terms with his sexuality. Phillip opens up about his personal experiences in his book, Life's What You Make It.

Dermot O'Leary

Dermot and Dee tied the knot in 2012

Dermot O'Leary and his wife Dee Koppang O’Leary had a beautiful wedding on 14 September 2012 after meeting ten years earlier at a TV production company. Their nuptials took place at St Mary's Church in Chiddingstone, Kent, before moving to Chiddingstone Castle for their wedding reception.

Dee looked beautiful in a vintage satin gown from London haute-couture designer Aimee McWilliams with intricate applique, lace detailing along the neckline and sleeves, and a fishtail skirt.

Ruth Langsford

Ruth wore a gorgeous crystal-studded wedding dress

Ruth and Eamonn tied the knot on 26 June 2010, in a ceremony that was shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine. Speaking on their wedding day, Eamonn said of his bride: "Ruth was the missing jigsaw piece in my life. I was meant to be married - I never saw any joy in the bachelor lifestyle and when I met Ruth, not only did I fall deeply in love with her, but she had so many attributes that I admire.

"She's a wonderful mummy to Jack, a fantastic partner both personally and professionally, and now, I'm proud to say, she's my beautiful wife."

Rylan Clark

The couple split in 2021

Rylan Clark married Dan Neal in November 2015 and shared some photos from their special day upon his return to This Morning later that month. Guests included Eamonn Holmes and Steps singer Claire Richards, with both grooms looking dapper in black suits, while their wedding party wore white dresses.

The couple split in June 2021 with Rylan admitting that he "wasn’t good".

Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine regrets her choice of wedding dress

Lorraine Kelly, who presented This Morning between 2004 and 2006, married her husband Steve Smith on 5 September 1992. The pair will soon be celebrating their 29th wedding anniversary, and Lorraine previously revealed the only thing she regrets is her choice of wedding dress, which was a puff-sleeve design.

"All I wanted was men in kilts and pipers. There was no real plan! It was very, very traditional. My dress... Uyuy-yuy. It was 1992 so it was kind of like a Princess Diana bouffant thing with big sleeves – oh God. We could all get in it! We could all fit in my dress. I've still got it," she said.

Alison Hammond

Alison and The Rock during their spoof wedding

It may not have been official, but This Morning viewers were treated to a viewing of the moment Alison Hammond said 'I do' with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in a spoof wedding during an interview in 2017, with his co-star Kevin Hart acting as their officiant. Unfortunately, it all came to an end in summer 2019, when The Rock served Alison with divorce papers and married his real-life partner Lauren Hashian.

Alison was previously married to Noureddine Boufaied, with whom she shares her son Aiden, but the pair got divorced in 2014.

Lisa Snowdon

Lisa has revealed she may not get married

This Morning fashion host Lisa Snowdon has had to postpone her 2020 wedding due to the ongoing pandemic. Speaking to New magazine, Lisa explained: "It is heartbreaking having to cancel our wedding and we’d hoped we’d get married in Japan, but now George and I are going with the flow. We don’t even really discuss it and we are going to leave it until next year, there’s no point in planning anything and everything has been put on hold."

She has since admitted they may never walk down the aisle. During an appearance on Loose Women, Lisa said: "We're really happy but I'm not sure whether we're actually going to get married... I'm not sure I want a big hoo-ha!"

The presenter announced her engagement to George Smart in January 2017, after 14 months of dating. Speaking about the romantic proposal to HELLO!, Lisa said: "I feel so lucky being engaged to my best friend and my soulmate George. The engagement was such a lovely surprise and the proposal was just perfect, it was at home - very private and low-key. Christmas was magical and George just took me away to New York to celebrate my birthday and set up a surprise party for me."

Sharon Marshall

The star announced the happy news on This Morning

In September 2019, Sharon Marshall revealed live on air that she was engaged to her long-term partner Paul, showing off her ring to This Morning viewers.

She later shared a photo of herself with her fiancé, their pet dog, and their daughter Betsey on Twitter. "So this weekend my Paul asked me to marry him. So happy to say yes," she wrote.

