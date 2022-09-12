Ageless Tess Daly models crystal-embellished wedding dress for barn nuptials – photos Tess and Vernon twinned in white outfits for their 2003 wedding

Her wedding day may have been 19 years ago, but Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly has barely aged a day since she tied the knot with Vernon Kay on 12 September 2003.

The couple - who are parents to children Phoebe and Amber - donned matching white outfits for their low-key first wedding, which took place in Vernon’s hometown of Horwich. They went on to have a vow renewal for their tenth wedding anniversary, so perhaps they are planning another special celebration next year to mark 20 years of marriage!

On the TV stars' 19th anniversary, look back at Tess' crystal-embellished bridal gown and their picturesque barn wedding reception…

When did Vernon Kay and Tess Daly get married?

Vernon and Tess tied the knot on 12 September 2003. They started dating in 2001 when he was a host on T4, and Vernon previously told Digital Spy that they "instantly had such a blast together".

The couple travelled to Rivington Hall Barn in a VW campervan

The couple married at St Mary’s Church in Horwich, Vernon’s hometown, before hosting their reception at nearby Rivington Hall Barn. The couple travelled in style between the two venues in an old-fashioned VW camper van with the words 'Just Married' written on the back window.

Where was Tess Daly's wedding dress from?

The Strictly host wore a strapless gown from Marina Adanou

Tess looked gorgeous on her big day in a strapless A-line wedding dress by Marina Adanou, which was embellished with crystals and sequins. The bride accessorised her look with a veil and tiara, with Jimmy Choo shoes.

Vernon also couldn’t resist wearing white for the occasion, and donned a white suit by Alexandre Savile Row, which he paired with a pink shirt and patterned tie.

What celebrity guests were at Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's wedding?

Among the guests at Tess and Vernon’s wedding were Big Brother winner Brian Dowling and T4 presenter June Sarpong. DJ Brandon Block also provided the entertainment at the couple’s reception.

What have Tess Daly and Vernon Kay said about their wedding?

Tess and Vernon wore matching white outfits

Vernon said he was "over the moon" at his wedding, after the couple opted to shun a high-profile celebrity wedding for something a little more low-key. The couple's marriage later came under scrutiny, and both Tess and Vernon have admitted that marriage isn't all plain sailing, after Vernon confessed to texting glamour model Rhian Sugden in 2010 and again in 2015.

"Marriage is a work in progress. Vernon and I are just people, at the end of the day," Tess told The Times in 2017.

When was Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's second wedding?

The couple renewed their vows in 2013

On their tenth anniversary, Vernon surprised his wife by organising a vow renewal with their close family. Tess told HELLO!: "The first night [in the south of France] we had a gorgeous dinner and drank champagne, we toasted the sunset and ten years of marriage. The next day we woke up, Vernon surprised me. I opened my anniversary card and it said, 'Today we are going to renew our vows.'

"He said, 'We're just going to renew our vows, I've arranged it. I've found a catholic priest.' I thought the kids were at home and the grandparents were looking after them for the weekend. [But] Vernon had arranged for all of them to fly over."

He had even organised her bridal outfit - a white Gucci gown with a plunging neckline, alongside matching heels and a bag. Their daughters wore "identical white sparkly, bridesmaid type dresses" with Tess describing the surprise as "overwhelmingly special and memorable."

