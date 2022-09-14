Jane Moore's 'lairy' groom Gary almost missed wedding after being arrested Gary was still behind bars on the morning of their big day

Jane Moore had a beautiful wedding day back in 2002, but it almost didn't go ahead after her husband Gary Farrow was arrested the night before.

The Loose Women panellist revealed Gary was still behind bars just hours before they exchanged vows at London's Claridges Hotel on 4 May – and she was none the wiser until he admitted the mishap halfway through their big day! During a discussion about their pre-wedding fears, Jane explained that it all began when the PR boss "got lairy" after a fire alarm at the hotel where he was spending the night alongside his daughter Lauren and Jane's kids Ellie and Grace.

"I would have had pre-wedding wobbles if I had known what was going to happen," she began. "So we got married and then between getting married and heading to the reception, Gary informed me that the night before…he'd been arrested and thrown in a police cell."

Even her fellow Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha seemed shocked by the story, responding: "What?"

"Basically, there was a fire alarm and he wouldn't leave the hotel until he knew the kids were alright and they wouldn't let him know where the kids were. Anyway, he got lairy. And then it was all fine and it was a false alarm and he went to sleep," she continued. But the drama wasn't over!

The Loose Women star on her wedding day in 2002

After receiving a knock on the door from four policemen, Jane said: "He got arrested, chucked into the cells underneath the place.

"He said, 'At one point, I could see through the bars that it was getting daylight.' We were getting married at 10am."

Trying to alert the policemen about his upcoming wedding, Gary was reportedly shouting, "I'm getting married", but they simply responded with: "Oh, we've heard that excuse!"

Jane Moore with her two daugthers

For those brides and grooms who were worried about sleepless nights due to pre-wedding jitters, take a moment to think how tired Gary must have been! Luckily, he made it to his wedding on time and Jane now sees the funny side.

The couple got married in front of a star-studded guest list that included Jonathan Ross, Barbara Windsor and Frank Skinner, while Sir Elton John was Gary's best man.

Jane has since shared a glimpse at her wedding dress, which features a cowl neckline and long sheer sleeves. She accessorised with a fine chain necklace and a headband that sat on the top of her sleek blonde bob, while her two bridesmaids wore purple dresses.

