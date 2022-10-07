GMB stars' dazzling engagement rings: Alex Beresford, Kate Garraway & more These stars and their partners have eye-catching jewels

Alex Beresford was the latest Good Morning Britain star to get married just six months after announcing his surprise engagement to Imogen McKay, prompting several of his co-stars to share their well-wishes.

MORE: GMB's Alex Beresford 'welled up' over son and best man Cruz's wedding comment – exclusive

Next to a snap of the newlyweds, shared exclusively with HELLO! Magazine, Ben Shephard wrote: "[Wonderful] mate congrats to you both," while Charlotte Hawkins commented: "Big congratulations!!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 of the most dazzling celebrity engagement rings

They are also among the GMB stars to flash their dazzling engagement rings on TV. From Kate Garraway's stunning jewel to Laura Tobin's layered hand candy, we take a closer look at their gorgeous rings and the romantic proposal stories that come with them.

Alex Beresford

Alex got engaged and married in Majorca

Alex Beresford proposed to Imogen McKay on the beach in Majorca on New Year's Day in 2022, but he kept the news under wraps for several months.

"I took Imogen for a walk along the beach," he told HELLO!. "The weather was sunny and warm, and the sea was crystal clear. 'This is it,' I thought. Imogen's not one for taking photos, but as I persuaded her to pose for a picture overlooking the sea, I kneeled down to take the engagement ring I'd hidden inside my rucksack.

"When she turned around, I was on one knee, and asked her the biggest question of my life – and she said yes. It was an amazing moment."

Photos of their wedding day show Imogen sporting a large round diamond on a gold band, layered next to her sentimental gold wedding ring that previously belonged to her mother and grandmother.

LOOK: 11 GMB hosts' magical weddings: Ben Shephard, Christine Lampard and more photos

RELATED: Inside Kate Garraway and husband Derek's treasured wedding amid 'changed' marriage

Kate Garraway

Kate Garraway has had two romantic proposals

Kate Garraway's husband, Derek Draper, who is sadly still suffering the complications of being severely ill with Coronavirus, actually proposed to the presenter twice.

The first time was prior to their 2005 nuptials, and the second time was when she came out of the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

Kate normally wears a collection of three rings on her left hand, including her square-cut engagement ring, her wedding ring, and what could be an eternity ring.

Piers Morgan

Piers enlisted the help of Stevie Wonder to propose to Celia

Former GMB star Piers Morgan started dating Celia Walden in 2005, and they got married in 2010 in Swinbrook, Oxfordshire.

The couple share daughter Elise, and on her ninth birthday, Piers opened up about how he proposed to her mother with the help of Stevie Wonder. "This is Stevie, who I actually got to do a video proposal to your mother, when I proposed to her. True story.

"I bumped into Stevie Wonder in a restaurant in LA and got him to do a video message to Celia telling her to marry me. Because she loves Stevie Wonder, I think it just tipped me over the edge," he explained.

Celia has been spotted wearing several beautiful rings, including a diamond rock nestled next to a silver wedding band.

Charlotte Hawkins

Charlotte Hawkins has a stunning engagement ring

It has been over ten years since Charlotte Hawkins married her husband Mark Herbert, with whom she shares daughter Ella Rose, and the star still wears her glittering engagement ring. The gorgeous piece of jewellery appears to have a split pave band and a large central diamond.

PHOTOS: GMB stars' homes revealed: Kate Garraway, Charlotte Hawkins & more

SEE: This Morning stars' romantic weddings: Ruth Langsford, Holly Willoughby, Lorraine Kelly & more

Laura Tobin

Laura Tobin wears a sparkler alongside her wedding ring

Weather presenter Laura married her husband Dean Brown on Friday 13 October 2010, proving that the number 13 is lucky for some! The star wears a sparkling engagement ring alongside her plain wedding band and the precious piece features a single diamond showcased in an eye-catching prong clasp.

Ben Shephard's wife Annie Perks

Ben Shephard's wife Annie wears three rings

Ben Shephard married his wife Annie Perks in March 2004. While Annie mainly stays out of the limelight, sometimes she is pictured on the red carpet alongside her husband, and she is always sporting a trilogy of rings. Her dazzling engagement ring features a square-cut stone on a platinum band.

Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine Kelly doesn't seem to wear an engagement ring

Daytime TV host Lorraine has been happily married to Steve Smith since 1992, but we haven't seen an engagement ring. She has admitted in the past that constant hand washing means she leaves her wedding band off sometimes, and in a throwback snap posted by Lorraine's daughter we can see the star has a simple gold wedding band.

RELATED: Alex Beresford paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at poignant oceanside wedding – exclusive

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.