Zara Tindall's unconventional strapless bridesmaid dress that broke royal tradition

Traditionally, royal bridesmaids throughout history have worn white when serving as part of the bridal party for a royal bride. Zara Tindall, however, turned a blind eye to this unofficial rule in 2008, when she wore a pistachio green bridal dress to the wedding of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly.

Peter became the first of Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren to wed when he married Canadian management consultant Autumn at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Zara was one of three bridesmaids, along with Autumn's close friends Jacqueline Aubie and Susannah Toynbee. Peter's half-sister Stephanie and Autumn's half sister Jessica were flower girls.

Looking stunning in a sage-hued gown, Zara looked radiant in the strapless number designed by American fashion designer Vera Wang.

Complete with elegant bow detailing and a ruched bodice, the statement green number was a trailblazing change for royal bridesmaids.

Though not an official royal rule, it's believed that royal bridesmaids are dressed in white due to a historical belief that white deterred evil spirits.

A bride would dress her bridesmaids wearing white in order to confuse any such spirits, safely disguising the bride among the bridal party.

Throughout history, royal bridesmaids have always been dressed in white. From Princess Diana's bridesmaids to Princess Kate's sister Pippa Middleton, a colourful bridal party is an extremely rare occurrence.

In keeping with tradition, Autumn's crisp white wedding dress, consisting of a fitted bodice made of hand-beaded lace, a silk duchesse skirt and beaded French lace shrug, was created by British designer Sassi Holford.

"Doing such a gown does kind of encompass all the emotions the bride feels on her day – I was excited, then terribly nervous, then full of joy," the designer told HELLO!.

The groom's sister Zara also told HELLO!: "Obviously I wouldn’t have missed this for the world," reflecting on her brother's special day.

