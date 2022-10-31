12 celebrity brides' surprisingly unconventional wedding mini dresses

Don't want to wear the traditional princess-style wedding dress? Take inspiration from celebrity brides such as Lily Allen, Kourtney Kardashian and even the Queen's relative Flora Vesterberg and opt for a shorter hem.

SEE: 12 celebrities who recycled their wedding dresses: From Holly Willoughby's party to Queen Camilla's outing

They're just some of many modern brides who have chosen to wear beautiful wedding mini dresses, including lingerie-inspired bustiers and feather-trimmed frocks, to name a few. We've rounded up some of the most unconventional short wedding dresses – which is your favourite?

Loading the player...

WATCH: The most unconventional celebrity wedding dresses of all time

Rochelle Humes

Photographer: Chelsea White

Rochelle Humes was a chic, modern bride in a satin mini dress as she showed off her dance moves alongside Marvin Humes following their vow renewal ceremony in July 2022.

The This Morning presenter and the JLS star marked their tenth anniversary with a second celebration in Villa d'Este’s Marble Garden on the edge of Lake Como in Italy. Rochelle swapped her Suzanne Neville lace gown for another frock from the designer, with a high neckline, ruched bodice and fitted waist.

She paired it with ivory leather knee-high boots which were customised to include the couple's wedding motif, 'Ten down, forever to go'.

Flora Vesterberg

Princess Alexandra's granddaughter Flora Vesterberg wore three different bridal gowns over the course of her wedding celebrations with Swedish financier Timothy Vesterberg.

Following their wedding on 26 September 2020, the couple had a marriage blessing in September 2021 and a reception at Claridges Hotel in London. Flora was pictured by Rebecca Reid for Vogue Scandinavia in her third dress for the evening celebration, ditching the classic floor-length white gowns she had previously worn in favour of a blush pink mini dress with a keyhole neckline, bow around the waist and jewelled skirt.

LOOK: 12 celebrities' seriously colourful bridal dresses

MORE: 21 rebellious celebrity brides with unconventional dresses that broke tradition

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian rocked a chic bridal mini dress for her legal wedding ceremony with Travis Barker in Santa Barbara. The mother-of-three stepped out in a Dolce & Gabbana lace bustier dress which she customised to include a gold and red heart motif on her bodice. She accessorised with sheer gloves and a matching veil which was fastened to her elegant updo.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone married Dave McCary in a secret ceremony in 2020, and she revealed one of her beautiful wedding dresses designed by Louis Vuitton at the 2022 Met Gala. The mini, which Vogue reported was recycled from her wedding afterparty, featured a low V-neck with buttons that ran down the side and a sequinned and feathered hem that fell to her knees.

Emma Bunton

After a 10-year engagement, Spice Girls star Emma Bunton married Jade Jones finally in a secret ceremony in 2021. Baby Spice bucked tradition opting for a white mini Miu Miu dress which featured long, mesh sleeves and a cape. She finished off her unconventional bridal look with a floral crown and vibrant yellow flowers which could be seen in this throwback photo with her mother.

READ: 12 private royal wedding moments: From Princess Kate's rehearsal to Princess Eugenie's first dance

RELATED: 7 celebrity brides and their Kate Middleton inspired wedding dresses

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton wore an incredible five dresses throughout her three-day wedding celebrations with Carter Reum in November 2021, so it comes as no surprise that two of them were short. One was an Oscar de la Renta frock with embroidered lace off-the-shoulder straps and a full mini skirt. Modelling the design, she told her Instagram followers: "You can’t be a #Sliving bride without the perfect short reception dress."

The other was a bright pink gown she wore to her carnival-style party on the Santa Monica Pier. For her star-studded 'Paris World' celebrations, the bride wore a high-low gown with a matching Fuschia veil.

Lily Allen

We love how Lily Allen stayed true to her signature style by wearing this double-breasted ivory mini dress for her surprise wedding in Las Vegas with David Harbour. Featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline and a slim waist belt, and paired with a pair of black platform heels, it was the perfect choice for their intimate ceremony.

Charlotte Casiraghi

Charlotte Casiraghi surprised royal watchers at her civil ceremony to Dimitri Rassam in June 2019 by shunning a long wedding dress in favour of a Saint Laurent mini dress. The royal bride proved her style credentials in the brocade dress, designed by Anthony Vaccarello, which featured three bows down the front and a scalloped hemline. Styled with ivory court shoes and her hair down and straight, it was an unconventional bridal look but gorgeous nonetheless. Charlotte later changed into a strapless ivory gown, which she paired with her grandmother Princess Grace’s iconic Cartier diamond necklace.

SHOP: Best short wedding dresses for 2022 brides

MORE: Love Nicola Peltz Beckham's wedding dress? We've found 7 perfect lookalikes

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley has worn her wedding dress – a Chanel minidress with tulle skirt – not only on her big day, but also for red carpet events. The actress got more mileage out of the gorgeous strapless dress by styling it differently each time, opting to wear it with a Chanel boucle jacket and blush flat shoes for her nuptials to James Righton.

Mia Farrow

For her wedding to Frank Sinatra in Las Vegas in 1966, Mia Farrow looked elegant in a white knee-length dress, with a cropped double-breasted jacket buttoned up over the top.

Nancy Shevell

Paul McCartney’s wife Nancy Shevell also wore a short dress for their civil ceremony in London in October 2011. The long-sleeved ivory gown was designed by Nancy’s new stepdaughter, Stella McCartney, and was inspired by Wallis Simpson’s ensemble when she married the Duke of Windsor.

Whitney Port

The Hills star Whitney Port helped to design her own wedding dress with Ashi Studio for her nuptials to Tim Rosenman in 2015. The stylish gown was short at the front, but had a long skirt with a one-metre-long train, creating a breath-taking effect.

SEE: 10 of the best high street wedding dresses to buy now

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.