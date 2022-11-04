Mel B's distinctive engagement ring from fiancé Rory is mighty like Princess Charlene's The style has the royal seal of approval

Mel B, whose real name is Melanie Brown, has been spotted wearing her dazzling engagement ring after confirming her engagement to Rory McPhee – but did you spot its similarities to one royal lady's rock?

MORE: Mel B reveals why she stayed silent on her domestic abuse and how the trauma will always live with her

The former Spice Girls star and the hairdresser took a casual stroll in Leeds with Mel wrapping up in an oversized camouflage green jacket, jeans and boots in pictures obtained by the MailOnline. Since the weather wasn't cool enough for gloves, the Wannabe singer showed off her new rock on her left hand.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 of the most dazzling celebrity engagement rings

Rory presented the star with a gold band featuring a stunning pear-shaped diamond, which is a distinctive shape said to elongate the fingers and symbolise tears of joy or everlasting love. Plus, it has the royal seal of approval!

LOOK: Spice Girls' sparkling engagement rings: Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and more

READ: Prince William's love token to Kate Middleton at university that proved he was smitten

Princess Charlene was given a similar teardrop engagement ring by her now-husband Prince Albert in 2010, although she doesn't often wear it. The stunning ring, reportedly crafted by Parisian jeweller Repossi, includes a massive three-carat, pear-cut diamond flanked by smaller diamonds in triangle arrangements.

The Spice Girls star is engaged to hairdresser Rory (pictured on the right)

Mel and Rory started dating in 2018 and Mel recently shared details of his "romantic" proposal at Cliveden House, the five-star hotel where Meghan Markle stayed the night before her royal wedding with Prince Harry.

On Gogglebox's Stand Up To Cancer special, Ruby Wax asked Mel what speech Rory gave ahead of getting down on one knee, and Mel revealed his sweet words: "I love you, you’re my best friend, I want to spend the rest of my life with you."

She said the cosy setting included rose petals and a log fire, adding: "It was very romantic. I love flowers."

Princess Charlene's pear-shaped diamond engagement ring

This will mark Mel's third marriage. Her first husband was backing dancer Jimmy Gulzar, but their marriage only lasted two years before their split in 2000. She went on to date Eddie Murphy, before tying the knot with US film producer Stephen Belafonte in 2007.

Following their split in 2017, which saw Mel file a restraining order against Stephen, she said she wasn't against searching for love.

"I refuse to shut down and keep people out of my life," she told HELLO!. "I’m single – I’m not looking for a relationship, but I still believe in love."

SHOP: 28 of the best diamond engagement rings from Vera Wang, Tiffany and more

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.