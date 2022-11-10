Emily Blunt reveals 'terrible' regret from John Krasinski wedding

Emily Blunt has been happily married to her The Quiet Place costar, John Krasinski, since 2010 but there remains one major thing that she regrets from her special day - she sees the "terrible" mistake every time she looks at her wedding photos!

During an appearance on The Late, Late Show hosted by James Corden in 2020, the actress confided: "I got a bad spray tan and I would probably change that. I think – I look at the pictures and it just has an orange hue that is unnatural to normal skin colour," Emily said, adding that she had actually applied the tan herself.

The mother-of-two continued: "It was a do-it-yourself – why was I on a budget on my wedding day? Why? It was a bit patchy. It stinks! And it was a very hot day, so if you sweat and you have a spray tan – wearing white. Just seeping orange. It was terrible," she laughed.

Emily and John got engaged in 2009, and The Office US star has previously revealed his proposal was very emotional. Speaking to Access Hollywood at the time, John said: "She did cry after I cried and we cried and then everyone around us was crying. But it was great. At the end of the day, she said yes which is great. It's a big part of the whole thing."

The couple married on 10 July 2010 in an intimate ceremony at George Clooney's home in Lake Como, Italy. They have since welcomed their two children; Hazel and Violet.

Emily and John will be celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary next year, and other celebrities celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary will include Friends star David Schwimmer who married Zoe Buckman, and comedian-writer Sacha Baron Cohen who married actress Isla Fisher in Paris in 2010.

