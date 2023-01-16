Best flower girl dresses for 2023: Plus the colour rules you should know

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Alongside wedding dresses and grooms suits, bridesmaid dresses are one of the top priorities to sort ahead of your wedding – but don't forget the younger members of your bridal party.

Many brides choose to have a young member of their family, such as a niece, a daughter or a cousin, as flower girls who walk down the aisle to scatter petals ahead of the bridesmaids and the bride. But what are they actually meant to wear? If you're not sure where to begin when shopping for your flower girl dresses, keep scrolling…

What age should a flower girl be?

Flower girls are the youngest members of the bridal party and tend to be from toddler ages of around three to ten, while junior bridesmaids are generally slightly older, around ten to fourteen. However, brides can choose to include younger members of the family.

Should flower girls wear the same dress as bridesmaids?

If you want uniformity in your wedding photos, try to choose the same colour or silhouette for your bridesmaids and flower girls, such as floor-length dresses or similar sleeves. However, the most important thing to consider is whether the flower girls have age-appropriate styles.

What colour dress is a flower girl supposed to wear?

Princess Eugenie's royal flower girls wore white

If you look at the royal family for inspiration, most flower girls and bridesmaids wear white as it is a symbol of purity and it's historically believed it deters evil spirits. But it is down to personal preference – some brides opt for white flower girls but coloured bridesmaids, or keep the entire bridal party in the same coordinating hue such as pastel blue or pale pink.

Best flower girl dresses

Whether you're looking for a classic style or a pop of colour, see our edit of the best flower girl dresses you can buy online right now, from ages three to ten…

White flower girl dresses

Sleeveless mesh flower girl dress, £45, John Lewis

Keep it classic with a satin sleeveless dress with a mesh panel, a waist sash, and a corsage embellishment.

Vintage lace flower girl dress, £16.98, Amazon

Want a boho lace design? You can't go wrong with this cute vintage A-line frock which retails for a bargain £16.

Angel & Rocket tulle flower girl dress, £63, John Lewis

Channel an adorable ballerina with this Angel & Rocket tulle dress with contrasting pink sash and pearl buttons.

Satin and tulle flower girl dress, £42.90, La Redoute

Thick satin straps, an appliqué bow and a tulle skirt – this is sure to make your flower girl feel the part.

Blue flower girl dresses

Monsoon blue bow flower girl dress, £58, John Lewis

With ages ranging from three to thirteen, this versatile dress features an exaggerated bow at the back and a pretty corsage waist – perfect for tying in with your 'something blue.'

Monsoon silver and blue flower girl floral dress, £60, John Lewis

Add a touch of sparkle with this blue and silver party frock, covered with 3D flowers – who wouldn't want to recycle this for a special occasion?

Pink flower girl dresses

Coast pink puff sleeve flower girl dress, £34, Debenhams

If you've chosen blush bridesmaid dresses, it's time to get your hands on a matching pink twill frock with puff sleeves.

Brocade-style pink flower girl dress, £79.20, Coast

How pretty are the brocade-style petal print and tutu-inspired skirt on this dress?

Green flower girl dresses

Sequin green flower girl dress, £48, Monsoon

Planning a glam wedding? Pick up this green dress with a sequin bodice and pleated sparkly skirt.

Embroidered green flower girl dress, £63.20, Coast

Available in sage, blush or white florals, we love this embroidered frill-trimmed dress.

