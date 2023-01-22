Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean reveal 'very close' relationship has impacted marriages The Dancing on Ice judges are both in relationships

Dancing on Ice judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean go way back – long before their stint in the competition, the duo were Olympic champions.

Not only does that mean long hours of training professionally, but it has also seen them develop a "very close" friendship in which they have shared kisses in the past, which has raised questions about their romantic connection – particularly among their partners.

Jayne has been married to Phil Christensen since 1990, and Christopher previously wed Isabelle Duchesnay and Jill Trenary before beginning his long-term relationship with DOI coach Karen Barber in 2011.

Christopher told the Financial Times back in 2007 that he and Jayne have "a very long relationship," and when asked to clarify if it was romantic, he replied: "As much as you can for over 30 years. We’re very good friends."

The Olympic skaters sparked romance rumours

"We’re very close," Jayne added, before admitting that they sometimes kiss, but Christopher explained: "Never with tongues."

However, Jayne previously suggested they only shared one kiss when they were younger. During a Radio Times interview, she admitted: "We did actually kiss once – before we were a skating couple. We were in the back of the bus going to a league match, and it just happened. It was a one-off. We never talked about it afterwards. We laugh about it now."

Christopher with his first wife Isabelle

At the time of the FT chat, Christopher was married to his second wife, Jill Trenary, with whom he shares sons Jack and Sam, while Jayne shares a son with her husband Phil. However, the professional skater admitted that his first wife Isabelle Duchesnay was jealous of his bond with Jayne.

"Someone who doesn’t understand [our relationship] could be jealous," Jayne continued. After their divorce, Isabelle reportedly said: "I felt that he had two women in his life. Because his work was more important, that automatically made Jayne more important because she was his work."

Jayne Torvill shares two children with her husband Phil Christensen

Christopher married French-Canadian World Ice Dance Champion Isabelle in Montreal, Canada in 1991, and she looked beautiful in a traditional long-sleeved wedding dress. The couple divorced after two years of marriage. In 1994 the skater married Jill Trenary who was pictured in an off-the-shoulder gown with a full skirt. They parted ways in 2010 after welcoming their two children.

Despite denying romance rumours with Karen in December 2010, Christopher was pictured kissing the star outside a London restaurant in January 2011. Karen was previously married to skating coach Stephen Pickavance and the couple are parents to two daughters, Emma and Laura.

