Gemma Owen wows in pink corset bridesmaid dress - see photo

Gemma Owen has undeniably been quite the style icon since her departure from the 2022 series of Love Island. With everyone going crazy over her infamous Abbot Lyon tennis necklace (that is still in stock by the way!), it comes as no surprise that her clothing choices have had us equally captivated.

In the most recent promo picture for the 19-year-old's drool-worthy Abbot Lyon jewellery collection, she has shared a photograph of herself on Instagram wearing the stunning House of CB ‘Loretta’ dress.

Gemma Owen looking gorgeous in her Abbot Lyon necklace during her photoshoot

Perfect as a bridesmaid dress, or as a dress for any special upcoming event for that matter, this blush pink corsetted piece is a great, on-trend find that will see you through a whole range of occasions.

Pink really is on trend for bridesmaid dresses this year, and if you're inspired check out our edit of the best pink bridesmaids dresses.

For those that want to recreate this look for less, we have you covered with a lookalike dress from Miss Circle.

Get Gemma's look for less

Wiley blush pink corset dress, £132, Miss Circle

Pink corset dress, £32 (WAS £40), Boohoo

Teamed with a pair of simple gold or silver strappy heeled sandals, this statement dress is easily styled and is just an all-round winner. Oh, and it is also currently available in all sizes! If that's not a sign...

So if you have any upcoming dressy events in the diary, be sure to shop this look before it sells out.

