Happy Valley star James Norton's famous fiancée and wedding plans revealed

James Norton couldn't be further from his Happy Valley character, Tommy Lee Royce. Residing in Peckham with his famous fiancée – actress Imogen Poots – the actor enjoys a quiet life in the South-East London suburb. Often posting photos of his soon-to-be-wife on Instagram, it was first revealed in February 2022 that James had proposed to Imogen after four years of dating.

While the couple is extremely private, back in 2020, Imogen spoke to ES Magazine about her decision to move in with James after years of being in a long-distance relationship. "It's all I've ever known," she explained. Revealing that dating long-distance had never affected their relationship, Imogen added: "I've never known something to fall apart because of distance."

Imogen also opened up about staying away from social media. "I'm not a fan because I'm seeing what it's doing to the generation below me, and that's really sad with mental health," she said. I think it's a really slippery slope. It's intriguing to me but I also wonder, can you ever be authentic? Or is that not the point? Perhaps the point is to sell something."

James Norton and Imogen Poots got engaged in 2022

Prior to moving in together, Imogen previously spent her time travelling between New York and London for various film roles. Fans will no doubt recognise the Hollywood star from her work in That Awkward Moment, Need For Speed, Vivarium and French Exit.

As for their wedding plans, it seems that the couple is in no rush to marry, and are simply enjoying their engagement, especially with James being so busy promoting season three of Happy Valley.

The couple are in no rush to walk down the aisle

Regularly spotted attending press events together, in December the duo headed to an after party for 'One Woman Show' at The Ivy Club. Pictured laughing and smiling together on the red carpet, and later at the party, the couple couldn't have looked happier.

James and Imogen met in 2017 while appearing in Belleville at Donmar Warehouse

They most likely experienced a sense of nostalgia at the event, especially after meeting through a West End production – James and Imogen starred in Belleville together at the Donmar Warehouse in 2017. Before the couple first met, James had famously dated actress Jesse Buckley from 2015 to 2017, while very little is known about Imogen's dating history.

