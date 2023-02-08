Loved Pippa Middleton’s bridesmaid dress? New Look just dropped a £40 version

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

As royal bridesmaid dresses go, Pippa Middleton’s bridesmaid gown at sister Kate's wedding was one of a kind.

Pippa Middleton caused a sensation at the royal wedding

The stunning white McQueen dress wowed the world at Kate Middleton’s royal wedding (see the best pictures from that momentous day in our dedicated royal wedding album) and brides wanting to recreate the royal bridesmaid look are in luck – as we’ve discovered the best high street version of Pippa’s gown. And the price tag will make you want to say I do.

If you're getting married this year and still haven't got your bridesmaid dresses sorted, head to New Look and add this £39.99 maxi to basket, immediately.

Off-white satin v-neck bridesmaid dress, £39.99, New Look

The New Look bridesmaid dress has a button up v-neck detail, a more modern alternative to Pippa’s cowl neck and is flattering for all bust sizes too.

Just like Pippa’s dress, this high street steal has flutter style short sleeves and intricate fabric covered buttons, with a fitted shape and satin finish.

Sage green satin v-neck bridesmaid dress, £39.99, New Look

New Look’s dress is available in sizes 6-22 and as well as the off-white colour like Pippa’s, you can choose the style in navy as well as this year’s trending bridesmaid dress shade, sage green.

