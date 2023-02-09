Dragons Den stars' rarely-seen wedding photos: Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden and more From Duncan Bannatyne to Tej Lalvani, these understated wedding ceremonies might surprise you

The millionaires of Dragons Den may be known for their intimidating professional achievements, which often make entrepreneurs shake in their boots, but how much do you know about their personal lives?

From Sara Davies marrying her childhood sweetheart in 2007 to Tej Lalvani celebrating his tenth wedding anniversary, we've taken a look back at the Dragons Den cast's incredible wedding days - and you won't believe how understated some of their nuptials were.

Deborah Meaden

28 years ago on a bright but freezing Feb Day this happened. ( it’s ok I won’t make you go through the whole wedding album ! pic.twitter.com/0Ujumwuto1 — Deborah Meaden 💙 (@DeborahMeaden) February 13, 2021

Deborah opted for a red and gold wedding dress

Deborah Meaden and her husband Paul tied the knot in 1993 after dating on and off since 1985. The second-longest-serving Dragon on the show, Deborah met Paul when she was in her early twenties while he was working at Weststar.

The couple recently celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary, with Deborah sharing throwback photos on Twitter with the caption: "28 years ago on a bright but freezing Feb Day this happened. (It’s ok I won’t make you go through the whole wedding album!)"

The beautiful bride wore an unconventional outfit, with a red skirt and gold embroidered off-the-shoulder top which tied into her bouquet made up of red roses and white flowers.

Duncan Bannatyne

Fantastic wedding on the beach with @DuncanBannatyne pic.twitter.com/hmAU8EaPvQ — Andy Reid MBE (@andyreid2506) June 3, 2017

Duncan and Nigora on their wedding day in 2017

Duncan Bannatyne married Nigora Whitehorn in a romantic beach ceremony in Portugal in 2017. Photos show Nigora looking stunning in a floor-length white dress with intricate floral detail, while Duncan wore his national Scottish dress of a kilt with red bow tie.

Appearing on This Morning via video link, the former Dragons Den star opened up about the big day. "There was 140 people there on both days and the first day of course I wore a kilt and my best man wore a kilt," he shared. "Nigora wore the traditional white wedding dress. It was just a beautiful magical day. We got married, conducted the ceremony on the beach beside the lake and then we had dinner and partied until 2am."

Duncan previously married ex-wife Gail Brodie in 1983 and welcomed daughters Hollie, Abigail, Jennifer and Eve before they got divorced in 1994. He then married Joanne McCue in 2006, mother of his kids Emily and Thomas, but they split in 2012.

Tej Lalvani

Tej and his wife Tara are celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary

2021 marked a big milestone in Tej Lalvani's relationship with his wife Tara Ruby, with the pair celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary.

Back in 2011, the couple got married in a Sikh ceremony in London which reportedly included a ceremony at the Central Gurdwara, a sit-down dinner at the Natural History Museum and a reception at the Hurlingham Club in Putney.

While it sounds like a show-stopping event, Tej, who recently quit Dragons Den, has not shared any photos of his big day.

Sara Davies

Sarah has shared several throwback photos of her big day

Sara Davies and her childhood sweetheart Simon said 'I do' in 2007. The newest Dragon shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos of the couple on their wedding day to mark their anniversary. They showed Sara wearing a strapless white gown with her hair in curls and a floral headpiece.

"Tomorrow is our 13th wedding anniversary..... I've been looking back through the photos today and it wasn’t the traditional ‘posed’ images that had me reminiscing, but the ones that really captured the spirit of the day..... thought I’d share a few with you," she wrote.

Peter Jones

Peter Jones and his partner Tara Capp

Peter Jones CBE, 56, is now in a relationship with his long-term partner Tara Capp, but he was previously married to ex-wife Caroline. The couple tied the knot when Peter was 21 but the couple divorced in 2008. They have kept details of their wedding day under wraps.

