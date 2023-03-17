BBC Breakfast hosts' weddings unearthed: From Naga Munchetty's mishap to Sally Nugent's rare photo

How much do you know about the BBC Breakfast stars' love lives? Aside from their appearances on the sofa, many of them like to keep a low-profile off-screen.

While the likes of Dan Walker and Jon Kay are happily married, Carol Kirkwood is the latest star who is set to walk down the aisle. We've done some digging and unearthed Naga Munchetty's mishap with her bridal outfit, Sally Nugent's hidden wedding photo and more. Take a look at the BBC Breakfast hosts' rarely-pictured partners…

Carol Kirkwood

Carol Kirkwood is planning her wedding with her fiancé Steve Randall after announcing her engagement live on air in 2022 - watch the moment in the video below.

The TV star, who was previously married to Jimmy Kirkwood for 18 years, told HELLO! her beautiful proposal happened in an idyllic holiday setting. "It was a lovely, sunny day and we had taken a picnic with us, and we were sitting by the river, watching the boats going by," she began.

"I turned to say, 'What's wrong?' He was on his knee, and he proposed. At first, I thought he was joking, but he said, 'No no, I really do mean it, Will you marry me?' I said: 'Yes!! Of course!'" Aw!

However, she's in "no rush" to walk down the aisle, she told the Belfast Telegraph. "This time, it's nice because there's no pressure – it's not like we're going to rush off and have children or anything. It's nice to enjoy it and do it at our own pace. In that sense, it's quite exciting as well. It's all to come at some stage in the future. We're not galloping towards it."

Naga Munchetty

Naga Munchetty married her husband James Haggar in 2004. A throwback photo on display in her living room shows the journalist posing alongside her mum outside her wedding, wearing an ivory corseted dress with unique choker detailing around her neck.

Naga tied her hair back into a chic updo with an ivory hair accessory, while her mother looked elegant in a pink dress and matching jacket.

However, her outfit was almost responsible for a disaster on the dance floor! Reflecting on her big day on her BBC Radio 5 Live show, Naga recalled: "I don't know if I styled it out, but I did fall over in a big, puffy wedding dress during my first dance to You're Just Too Good To Be True.

"We even figured out a dance routine and everything. It didn't go to plan but the wedding day was a success apart from that."

Sally Nugent

Sally Nugent inadvertently revealed a rare wedding photo when she posed for an Instagram snap on her stairs for the Royal Television Awards in 2021.

On a windowsill sat a framed photo of a bride and groom – which we assume is Sally and her husband – who were dressed in a princess-style, full-skirted gown and a black suit.

Sally also previously made a comment about one of her gorgeous rings gifted to her by her husband. "When I had our son, my husband bought me a 'blue for a boy' vintage aquamarine ring from an antique jewellers in Richmond, London," she told The Express.

Dan Walker

Dan Walker and his wife Sarah are approaching their 22nd wedding anniversary. The couple dated for two years before tying the knot in 2001, but former Strictly star Dan has shared no photos or details of their wedding.

Dan dedicated his romantic Viennese Waltz to Sarah on Strictly, gushing to Claudia Winkleman: "Because she's one of those people, the more you know her the more you love her.

"And I've known her and loved her for over half my life." As the camera focused on her, Dan continued: "There she is, she's absolutely amazing, she's such a special person and I love her to bits. I hope she enjoyed that because we really loved it."

Jon Kay

Jon Kay married former BBC News reporter and presenter Francesca Kasteliz after they met while working at BBC Bristol back in 1998. He has shared no photos or details of his wedding day, instead choosing to keep his marriage and his three children very private.

