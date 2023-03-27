BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent accidentally reveals fairytale wedding dress

Sally Nugent has been a familiar face on our TV screens since she joined BBC Breakfast in 2021 following Louise Minchin's exit, but very little is known about her personal life.

The broadcaster is married, but she has never confirmed her husband's name, let alone share photos of their wedding day. However, eagle-eyed fans may have spotted one very rare peek of Sally's bridal gown thanks to a black and white framed photo in her family home.

The TV star has a framed wedding picture displayed on her windowsill at home

Posing for an Instagram snap on her stairs for the Royal Television Awards in 2021, Sally looked beautiful in a black dress with long sleeves and a square neckline, which she simply paired with her gold wedding ring.

The wooden panelled walls behind her curved around to the right as they led upstairs, with a windowsill displaying a vase of flowers, a room diffuser and a wedding photo.

The bride and groom – which we assume is Sally and her husband – appeared to hold hands as they looked towards the photographer. While it's not easy to make out the finer details of their outfits, it's clear that the bride is wearing a full-skirted gown and a long veil with her hair fastened into an updo, while her new husband rocked a black suit and pale tie.

On Sally's BBC Breakfast profile page, it confirms: "Sally is married with one child – a football and rugby mad boy."

The age and name of Sally's child are not known, but the TV presenter did previously tell The Express' S Magazine a rare, sweet story about their family: "When I had our son my husband bought me a 'blue for a boy' vintage aquamarine ring from an antique jewellers in Richmond, London."

Sally has kept her personal life private since joining BBC Breakfast

Sally also revealed that the family of three like to sit down and watch TV together in the evenings, but they don't necessarily have the same taste in movies and TV series.

"My sofa is in my kitchen diner and there’s a giant flat-screen TV on the wall," she explained to Radio Times. "It’s tricky to get something that my husband, my 13-year-old son and I want to watch.

"During lockdown, we all got hooked on Somebody Feed Phil on Netflix, but it’ll come as no surprise that I’m a news junkie."

