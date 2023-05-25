Jana Kramer reveals engagement to Allan Russell after six months of dating

The couple first went public with their relationship in January

Congratulations are in order for Jana Kramer and Allan Russell, who are officially engaged after six months of dating.

The country singer, 39, announced on her podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer on Thursday, that her now fiancé, 42, popped the question in front of her two children, daughter Jolie, seven, and son Jace, four, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Caussin.

"I've had a few things that I have not been talking about because, you know, [I] just want to do it when I'm ready, and so I've got an announcement today," she said.

She also shared a post on her Instagram featuring photos alongside Allan , plus her two kids, and showing off her dazzling emerald cut ring.

Her upcoming marriage to the former soccer player makes it Jana's fourth. She was first married to Michael Gambino, though the marriage both started and ended in 2004, then Johnathon Schaech from 2010 to 2011, and finally Mike, the father of her two kids, from 2015 until 2021.

