Outrageous celeb wedding guest shoes: From Princess Beatrice's trainers to Holly Willoughby's jewels

In the market for some shoes for the wedding season? Once you've found your wedding guest dress, the next challenge is sourcing the perfect pair of heels that are comfortable and timeless, allowing you to wear them to your chosen wedding and beyond.

While many celebrities step out in understated, timeless footwear, others such as Victoria Beckham and Zara Tindall have thrown out the rulebook and chosen boots, flats and heels in bold, eye-catching colours.

If you're feeling rebellious and want to make a style statement, keep scrolling to see the most outrageous wedding guest shoes to inspire you, including Princess Beatrice's trainers…

1 12 © Getty Holly Willoughby made quite the entrance at Fearne Cotton's wedding reception – not only did she choose a bridal white mini dress, which is usually a forbidden colour, but she accessorised with vibrant cherry, fuschia and tangerine beaded heels that matched her clutch bag.

3 12 © Getty She wasn't the only one to choose eye-catching footwear for the event! Camilla's daughter-in-law Sara Buys also wore white open-toe heels covered in a heart print – a colourful addition to her otherwise monochrome ensemble.

4 12 © Getty Victoria Beckham didn't let her pregnancy with Harper Beckham get in the way of her fashion choices at Prince William and Princess Kate's wedding. She was spotted with mammoth Louboutin black heels elevated even further with platforms, which featured the iconic red bottoms.

5 12 © Getty When Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer tied the knot with his ex-wife Victoria Lockwood, Prince Harry was spotted holding hands with his aunt Lady Sarah who opted for flat ballerina pumps in a patent red colour.

6 12 © Getty The Duchess of Kent put comfort first at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding, as she arrived at St George's Chapel in a floaty maxi dress that concealed her white trainers.

7 12 © Getty Princess Beatrice in trainers and a red dress at William and Kate's wedding afterparty Similarly, Princess Beatrice swapped her glamorous nude champagne satin Valentino heels – which she later recycled for her own wedding – for patterned trainers and a red embellished gown for the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding afterparty at the Gorring Hotel.

8 12 © Getty Kate Moss' model daughter Lila needed no extra height for her gold mini dress, but she chose towering chunky black heels for Marc Jacobs' wedding reception. GET SHOPPING: Wedding guest outfit ideas: From beautiful dresses to chic jumpsuits

9 12 © Getty Traditional dress codes were not a concern for VB when she attended Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio's wedding in 2019. Her white chain-print dress was teamed with pointed-toe heels in one of the brightest shades of pink we've ever seen.

10 12 © Getty Speaking of bold colour choices, Lady Kitty Spencer paired her green floral wedding guest dress with orange heels and a matching clutch, making her easy to spot at Harry and Meghan's wedding.

11 12 © Getty Princess Beatrice had no problem strutting through Chelsea in patent platform heels on her way to Jake Warren's nuptials in 2013.

12 12 © Getty Chelsy Davy kept her colour palette neutral at her ex Prince Harry's nuptials, but the design of her shoes caught our attention. She teamed her knee-length blue frock with high-heeled nude sandals with round bead detailing.

