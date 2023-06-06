Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Outrageous celeb wedding guest shoes: From Princess Beatrice's trainers to Holly Willoughby's jewels
Zara Tindall, Victoria Beckham and more have been pictured in their unexpected footwear

Nichola Murphy
Nichola MurphyWeddings Editor

In the market for some shoes for the wedding season? Once you've found your wedding guest dress, the next challenge is sourcing the perfect pair of heels that are comfortable and timeless, allowing you to wear them to your chosen wedding and beyond.

While many celebrities step out in understated, timeless footwear, others such as Victoria Beckham and Zara Tindall have thrown out the rulebook and chosen boots, flats and heels in bold, eye-catching colours. 

WATCH: The royals' most stylish wedding guest outfits

If you're feeling rebellious and want to make a style statement, keep scrolling to see the most outrageous wedding guest shoes to inspire you, including Princess Beatrice's trainers…

Holly Willoughby in a white dress and red heels at Fearne Cotton's wedding© Getty

Holly Willoughby made quite the entrance at Fearne Cotton's wedding reception – not only did she choose a bridal white mini dress, which is usually a forbidden colour, but she accessorised with vibrant cherry, fuschia and tangerine beaded heels that matched her clutch bag.

Zara Tindall in a shirt dress at Prince Charles And Camilla Parker Bowles' wedding in 2005© Getty

Did you spot Zara Tindall's surprisingly casual mini dress and boot combo for King Charles and Queen Camilla's royal wedding? Her black knee-high heeled boots tied in with her hat and the coloured stripes on her shirt dress.

Tom Parker Bowles in a morning suit and fiancee Sara Buys in red and white heels at Charles and Camilla's wedding© Getty

She wasn't the only one to choose eye-catching footwear for the event! Camilla's daughter-in-law Sara Buys also wore white open-toe heels covered in a heart print – a colourful addition to her otherwise monochrome ensemble.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham dressed in blue at William and Kate's wedding© Getty

Victoria Beckham didn't let her pregnancy with Harper Beckham get in the way of her fashion choices at Prince William and Princess Kate's wedding. She was spotted with mammoth Louboutin black heels elevated even further with platforms, which featured the iconic red bottoms.

Lady Sarah Mccorquodale in a white and red outfit holding Prince Harry's hand at Charles Spencer and Victoria Lockwood's wedding© Getty

When Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer tied the knot with his ex-wife Victoria Lockwood, Prince Harry was spotted holding hands with his aunt Lady Sarah who opted for flat ballerina pumps in a patent red colour.

Duchess of Kent in trainers at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle © Getty

The Duchess of Kent put comfort first at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding, as she arrived at St George's Chapel in a floaty maxi dress that concealed her white trainers.

Princess Beatrice in trainers and a red dress at William and Kate's wedding afterparty© Getty
Princess Beatrice in trainers and a red dress at William and Kate's wedding afterparty

Similarly, Princess Beatrice swapped her glamorous nude champagne satin Valentino heels – which she later recycled for her own wedding – for patterned trainers and a red embellished gown for the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding afterparty at the Gorring Hotel.

Kate Moss in a burgundy dress and Lila Moss in a gold mini dress as they walk down steps© Getty

Kate Moss' model daughter Lila needed no extra height for her gold mini dress, but she chose towering chunky black heels for Marc Jacobs' wedding reception.

Victoria Beckham in a white chain print dress and pink heels with husband David© Getty

Traditional dress codes were not a concern for VB when she attended Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio's wedding in 2019. Her white chain-print dress was teamed with pointed-toe heels in one of the brightest shades of pink we've ever seen.

Lady Kitty Spencer in a green dress and orange heels at Prince Harry's wedding© Getty

Speaking of bold colour choices, Lady Kitty Spencer paired her green floral wedding guest dress with orange heels and a matching clutch, making her easy to spot at Harry and Meghan's wedding.

Princess Beatrice of York in a blue coat, yellow hat and black heels © Getty

Princess Beatrice had no problem strutting through Chelsea in patent platform heels on her way to Jake Warren's nuptials in 2013.

Chelsy Davy in a blue dress and nude heels at the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle © Getty

Chelsy Davy kept her colour palette neutral at her ex Prince Harry's nuptials, but the design of her shoes caught our attention. She teamed her knee-length blue frock with high-heeled nude sandals with round bead detailing.

