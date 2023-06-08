Queen Rania's daughter-in-law Princess Rajwa's £4m engagement ring is out of this world

The Jordanian royal and the architect got engaged at the home of Rajwa's father in August 2022

The Jordan royal family are on a high after watching Crown Prince Hussein marry Rajwa Al Saif at Zuhrain Palace on 1 June, ten months after they got engaged.

While the couple are settling into married life, one of the new changes Princess Rajwa will be getting used to is her new jewellery – including her wedding band nestled next to her huge diamond engagement ring.

© Shutterstock Princess Rajwa's diamond engagement ring

While the value of her wedding ring has not been revealed, it is likely to be an impressive addition to her eye-watering diamond which reportedly cost up to £4 million, according to Gemologist Alexandra Michell from Prestige Pawnbrokers of Channel 4’s Posh Pawn.

She explained Rajwa was "given a stunning claw set pear cut diamond engagement ring, mounted in white gold or platinum, and shouldered with two smaller pear cut diamonds either side," which is a classic and flattering style from Harry Winston.

"The colossal centre stone could weigh as much as 20cts and it’s likely this diamond will be colourless and flawless, as Harry Winston sources stones for this collection from their reserve of exceptional, one-of-a-kind, and sometimes historical stones.

"Surely a drop in the ocean for Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan, the estimated value of such a stone could be in excess of £4 million," Alexandra added.

How did Crown Prince Hussein propose to Rajwa Al Saif?

© Shutterstock Princess Rajwa showed off her diamond engagement ring

Queen Rania's son Hussein, 28, and architect Rajwa, 29, announced their engagement in August 2022. The proposal took place at the home of Rajwa's father in Riyadh with the Crown Prince's parents also in attendance.

Photos shared by the Palace on Instagram showed the happy couple smiling as they celebrated the news. The now-Princess wore a white and green embroidered outfit as she rested her hand on her fiancé's chest, giving fans their first look at her distinctively-shaped diamond ring.

© Instagram Crown Prince Hussein announced his plans to marry in August 2022

Queen Rania also took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message to the newly-engaged couple. "I didn't think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa," she wrote, and later added: "Excited to welcome my third daughter, Al Hussein’s bride-to-be, Rajwa, to the family! We’re so happy for you both."

They later posed for official engagement photographs, in which Rajwa teamed her ring with a special gift from her new royal in-laws. She wore a colourful floor-length skirt and a white shirt, both from Sara Roka, with her pear-cut Harry Winston engagement ring and eye-catching Stephen Webster earrings from the Magnipheasant collection, which previously belonged to Hussein's mother Queen Rania.

When did Crown Prince Hussein marry Rajwa Al Saif?

WATCH: The Prince and Princess of Wales react to Rajwa's incredible wedding dress

The couple got married in an Islamic marriage ceremony known as "katb ktab" in the gardens of Zuhrain Palace, witnessed by around 140 guests including Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary and Dutch royals King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia, and British royals the Prince and Princess of Wales.

© Royal Hashemite Court Princess Rajwa and Prince Hussein got married at Zuhrain Palace

Rajwa looked stunning in a custom white Elie Saab gown with a fitted column silhouette, an asymmetric neckline, a ruched bodice and a long embroidered train attached to the waist. A flowing tulle veil, drop silver earrings and a sparkling tiara added the finishing touches, while she chose to ditch traditional heels for comfortable and elegant flat shoes.

They then moved the celebrations to Al Husseiniya Palace for their wedding reception, where Rajwa changed into her second gown – an extravagant dress that featured floral swirls on the skirt and capped sleeves, teamed with a diamond tiara and white gloves.

© Shutterstock The couple waved to guests as they headed to their wedding reception

Crown Prince Hussein paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife following their royal wedding. Sharing a beautiful photograph of the pair after their ceremony, the future Jordanian king wrote in his Instagram post: "God has blessed me with Rajwa, the light of my life and my lifelong companion. May our marriage bring us both peace and warmth. I pray that God continues to bless us.

© Royal Hashemite Court The royals gathered for an official wedding photo at Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's state banquet

"Once again, my deepest thanks to everyone who celebrated with us from our beloved Jordan, as well as our family and loved ones from around the world. I could not be more thankful to God for the countless blessings He has granted me today, and to Rajwa for everything she is to me."

TRENDING: Chelsy Davy's secret celebration weeks before ex Prince Harry's court case

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.