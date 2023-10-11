Boiling Point star Ray Panthaki's tribute to famous ex-girlfriend following heartbreaking family death

Ray Panthaki, 44, is known for starring in Boiling Point and Marcella, but he has had to navigate some dramatic and difficult situations off-screen, too.

The actor keeps his love life private, but his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Brooke Kinsella, 40, hit the headlines after the EastEnders actress' brother Ben was tragically killed. Ben was just 16 years old when he was stabbed to death in Islington, London in June 2008. At the time, Ray and Brooke were dating and he admitted that he struggled to come to terms with the loss of Ben, whom he considered "a brother."

© Shutterstock Ray Panthaki and Brooke Kinsella met on the set of EastEnders

In the aftermath of his death, Ray and Brooke both worked on the award-winning film Life Sentence, which highlights the devastating effects on a family of a fatal stabbing in an effort to spread the message about "the harsh reality" of youth violence.

"You do not expect anything like that to happen to someone you know, especially someone so close to you. The film reflects what I witnessed, it was a family, one of the most loving families I have ever met, falling apart one by one," he told the Evening Standard.

"Ben was like a brother to me at the time and this was a way of channeling my anger," he continued.

© Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock The actress was supported by then-boyfriend Ray at the trial for her brother Ben's murder

The former couple met on the set of EastEnders, where Brooke played the role of Kelly Taylor since 2001 and Ray played Ronny Ferreira from 2003. Their professional relationship soon turned romantic, and she has credited his support during her heartbreaking loss, admitting she was at "rock bottom" and suicidal.

Recalling one particularly difficult argument, she told The Mirror: "It was midday, I hadn't even had a drink, and I remember picking an argument with Ray, which I do a lot because I can't take it out on my family.

"I was screaming at him. I kicked the wardrobe, which is still broken, and Ray was trying to calm me down. I was crying, 'You don't understand, my brother is dead, you'll never understand!'

"I have just two knives in the kitchen - there was a time when I wouldn't have any in the house - and I picked up a long one with a wooden handle and tried to get into the bathroom. I don't know what I thought I was doing, but luckily Ray was there and he managed to take it and calm me down. I have never done anything like that since and I'm really ashamed.

"Ray loved Ben just as much as I did and he is just as heartbroken. I do say, 'You don't understand.' But that's not fair - he understands better than anyone. He has seen me go through every possible emotion and he's put up with me time and time again. It's made us a lot closer and I can only thank him. He's a saint for putting up with me."

© James Stack The Boiling Point star has kept his love life private

Ray and Brooke ended their relationship in 2010 and she has gone on to marry Simon Boardley, while Ray has remained tight-lipped about his love life.

