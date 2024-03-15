Dame Kelly Holmes announces 'secret' engagement to girlfriend Louise Cullen

Congratulations are in order for Dame Kelly Holmes as the Olympic star has confirmed she has "secretly" got engaged to partner Louise Cullen.

Kelly shared the happy news while speaking at the Athena Effect, which marked her 20-year anniversary of obtaining her Olympics gold medals and the release of her new memoir, Unique. Dame Kelly, 53, made a low-key announcement at the event, confirming that she and Louise got engaged during a romantic trip to South Africa.

Kelly confirmed her engagement to Louise

Joining the sports star at the event were Montell Douglas, the first British athlete to compete in both the summer and winter Olympics, Nadia Nagamootoo, the founder of Avenir, Dr. Naomi Potter, the founder of Menopause Care Ltd., Jane Wake, a fitness instructor, Bev James, the CEO of the Coaching Academy and Rosie Nixon, HELLO!'s creative brand ambassador.



Kelly had previously kept her sexuality a secret before coming out in June 2022. The athlete kept it hidden due to her career in the military, where it was illegal to be gay at the time of her serving, and the lack of LGBTQ+ representation in the sporting world.

Kelly is a double Olympic gold medallist

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! about how much she's changed since coming out, the 53-year-old explained: "The before Kelly was very guarded, anxious and strait-laced. I was on edge all the time and wouldn't relax. But now I'm more expressive.

"I love being on Loose Women, but to be free in conversation – not be such a prude, or worry about something I’ve said – that’s a transition for me. I’m having to re-learn how to be."

The popping of the question comes just months after Louise, who works as a massage therapist, moved from Northern Ireland to live with the former Olympian in her London home.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror about their relationship, Dame Kelly shared: "I'm just happy… I'm happy with Lou. It makes it a lot easier being with somebody that I really get on with, and who just likes me for me.

Kelly and Louise moved in together last year

'Lou's a different person… she's a nice person. She's somebody that doesn't want anything. She's really not interested in the work side of me, she doesn't really want to be in the limelight.

The couple first connected online during the coronavirus lockdowns with their relationship not fully blossoming until restrictions had lifted and they were allowed to meet each other face-to-face.