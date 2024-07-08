Victoria Beckham's tiny waist secret in wedding dress that Kim Kardashian copied

Last week, one of our favourite celebrity couples - David and Victoria Beckham - celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary and we loved seeing all the behind-the-scenes images that Victoria in particular shared with her fans online.

WATCH: David Beckham shares rare wedding day footage

VB and former Manchester United legend David in particular delighted fans as they recreated their iconic purple ensembles to mark their landmark relationship anniversary. Mother-of-four Victoria stepped out in her Antonio Berardi dress, which was strapless and had show-stopping floral detailing and a thigh-high leg split. David followed suit (excuse the pun) rewearing his tailored two-piece from the day in the same shade. How amazing?

Of course, Victoria's actual wedding dress was the stuff of dreams, by arguably the most famous bridal designer of all time, Vera Wang. Her satin creation was simple but bold, and inspired many dresses that year. The champagne-coloured ball gown featured a corset by none other than Mister Pearl, a couture corsetiere who has made some seriously famous people corsets, from Kylie Minogue to Dita Von Teese.

Fashion designer Victoria shared an unseen picture online of herself in the dress ahead of the nuptials and her waist looks absolutely miniscule. She tagged Mister Pearl's Instagram in the picture.

© Instagram Victoria trying on her Vera Wang gown - with the tiniest waist

Vera Wang recalled how the former Spice Girl's dress went on quite a few journeys whilst it was being created.

© Instagram David and Victoria have been married for 25 years

Speaking to People magazine, she explained: "I call it the transatlantic dress. That bodice flew back and forth four times on the Concorde. The actual under bodice was made by a very famous couture corsetiere named Mister Pearl, who works only out of London."

© Getty Kim Kardashian at the 2019 Met Gala wearing a Thierry Mugler dress and Mister Pearl corset

Many years later, Kim Kardashian headed to the MET Gala in 2019, wearing her now iconic 'drip dress' by Thierry Mugler. Kanye West's former wife made jaw literally hit the floor with her waist which looked impossibly small. It was revealed Mister Pearl constructed the corset for this style, too.