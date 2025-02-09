Meet Jalen Hurts' fiancée Bry Burrows – inside their on-off relationship

Jalen Hurts is a star quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles and will have his biggest fan cheering him on during Sunday's Super Bowl – his fiancée, Bryonna 'Bry' Burrows.

Jalen and Bry have known each other since 2016 and were in an on-and-off relationship over the years before he finally popped the question in September 2024.

The NFL star has kept their romance largely out of the spotlight and he and Bry have only been pictured together on a handful of occasions – so what do we know about Jalen's new fiancée?

Education

Bry graduated from the University of Alabama

Bry attended the University of Alabama, which is where she first met her future husband, who played for their Crimson Tide football team from 2016 to 2018 before he transferred to the University of Oklahoma ahead of his senior year in 2019.

Bry is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and graduated in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in Spanish and political science.

According to her LinkedIn, she received her MBA at Alabama's Manderson School of Business.

Employment

Since 2019, Bry has been working for tech company IBM. She began her career as a senior client experience consultant before climbing the ranks and currently works as an AI Partner for the company.

Philanthropy

Jalen and Bry went public in January 2023

Bry has used her position to educate young people about careers in the tech industry.

She was a coach in IBM's eight-week Accelerate program in 2022, which is a professional learning track that helps prepare minority undergraduate students for the business world.

Bry works in the tech industry

"It was the best time speaking and coaching breakout sessions for a few weeks," she posted following the summit. "I can assure you with these students, the future is in good hands! #BigBlue"

In 2021, she participated in a Manderson Women in Business talk and a Diversity & Inclusion panel. "I'm fortunate my company allows us the space to converse, listen, and learn from one another," she shared. "D & I is deeper than gender, skin color, or nationality. It's about lived experiences that define who we are and better our community and workplace."

Relationship

Bry was first spotted with Jalen at the NFC Championship game in January 2023

Bry and Jalen created a media frenzy in January 2023 when she joined him on the field to celebrate the Eagles' NFC Championship win against the San Francisco 49ers.

Their appearance together came as a surprise considering their on-and-off status, and Jalen created more intrigue about their relationship when he told Essence in April 2023: "I'm not married or anything like that. But I am spoken for."

In March 2023, Jalen made a rare comment about his relationship, telling Essence that he "knew a long time ago" that Bry was his future, adding: "I mean, to this point in my life, that's an irreplaceable feeling. I think that's what allowed us to get to where we are now."

Supportive partner

Bry supported Jalen at the 2025 NFC Championship game

Since they went public, Bry has been spotted supporting Jalen both on and off the field. In October 2023, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Time100 Next Gala in New York City.

In September 2024, she cheered him on at the Eagles' opening game against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil. That same month, they appeared on the red carpet again at the New York premiere of The Evolution of the Black Quarterback.

In January 2025, Bry was all smiles as she joined Jalen on the field following the Eagles' victory against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game.

Engagement

Jalen and Bry confirmed their engagement in September 2024

September 2024 was a busy month for the couple as not only did they make more public appearances together, but they also confirmed their engagement.

Jalen and Bry shared photos of their special moment with Essence, which revealed a romantic oceanside setting decorated with candles, red roses, and violinists.