Prince William set for 'very emotional' role following major announcement

Prince William could soon take on an emotional role at the upcoming royal wedding of his cousin, Peter Phillips, and fiancée Harriet Sperling.

Peter, 47, the eldest child of Princess Anne, confirmed his engagement to NHS paediatrician Harriet exclusively to HELLO! last Friday.

The exciting news has sparked speculation about the wedding party, particularly the potential involvement of senior royals. Could William, 43, take centre stage as best man or a groomsman at the wedding?

Peter and William’s close relationship

Peter and William have shared a close bond since childhood, with Peter previously describing William and their cousins as "quite a gang of us" who "caused quite a bit of mayhem and chaos."

HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey explained: "Peter has always been viewed as a supportive older brother figure to Prince William. They've had a very close relationship throughout their lives."

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's relationship timeline © WireImage 2024 - May Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling make their first public appearance together at the Badminton Horse Trials in May 2024. They walk hand‑in‑hand, laughing during the cross‑country phase of the three-day event, and Harriet speaks to Queen Camilla! June Their second outing takes place at Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire, and a fellow attendee told HELLO!: "As they arrived at the polo, Peter was introducing Harriet to some of the guests, but she seemed to know quite a few people, so she's clearly been on the scene a little bit.'' September They attend the launch of Tom Parker Bowles: Cooking & The Crown, where they are photographed talking with Queen Camilla sharing a joyous moment. 2025 - April Harriet accompanies Peter for one day at the Bahrain Grand Prix, along with his royal cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as Sarah Ferguson, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Jack Brooksbank. This marks Harriet's further integration into the extended family circle. June Harriet makes her first official appearance with the royal family in the carriage procession at Royal Ascot, day one. She rides alongside Peter and afterwards is seen speaking to many members of the family including Princess Anne and Zara Tindall. July The lovebirds attend day ten of Wimbledon seated in the Royal Box. In July, they also appear at the Royal Charity Polo Match supporting Prince William. August They announced their engagement on Friday 1st August and a statement issued for the couple read: "Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips and Ms Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement.'' No official date has been set for the wedding.

Danielle added: "Peter has regularly supported William at his polo charity events. Last year, he was even spotted sharing a laugh with Kate on the sidelines, highlighting how relaxed their bond is."

In a previous interview with Sky News Australia, Peter himself praised William and Kate as a "fantastic team together," further demonstrating the warmth and closeness within their family circle.

Royal expert weighs in

HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash believes it’s entirely possible William could step into the role of best man or at least as a key groomsman.

Emily explained: "Peter is close not just to King Charles but particularly to William and Harry. It would certainly be fitting and emotional for Peter to have William standing alongside him."

Emily also shared that the engagement itself is significant for the wider Royal Family: "This is wonderful news for Peter and Harriet but also the entire royal family. Harriet has clearly been warmly welcomed into the fold."

Peter and Harriet’s love story

© Getty Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips attend day four of Royal Ascot

Peter and Harriet first met at a sporting event in early 2024, according to reports. They made their official public debut at the Badminton Horse Trials in May that same year, holding hands and showing their affection openly.

Harriet’s relationship with the royals quickly grew serious. She was introduced to King Charles and Queen Camilla at Royal Ascot in June 2024, impressing them as she shared champagne during the prestigious event.

Royal photographer James Whatling told HELLO!: "We were waiting for this news. Watching Peter and Harriet together, you instantly notice how close and tactile they are. They are clearly so in love."

Emotional family reunion?

© Getty Prince William and Peter Phillips during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle

As speculation about the wedding party grows, Prince Harry’s involvement has also been discussed. Harry, now 40, who currently lives in California, might also return to the UK for this major family event.

If both William and Harry attend and possibly serve as groomsmen, Peter’s wedding could be a significant royal reunion. Harry and Meghan previously attended the wedding of Peter’s sister, Zara Tindall, in 2011.

With relationships among senior royals recently under scrutiny, this happy occasion could offer the perfect moment to heal old wounds.

Peter’s previous marriage and family life

© WireImage Peter Philips, Savannah Philips and Isla Phillips at the Memorial service for The Duke Of Edinburgh

This will be Peter’s second marriage. He previously wed Autumn Kelly in 2008, and they share two daughters, Savannah, 14, and Isla, 13.

After their separation in February 2020, Peter and Autumn finalised their divorce in June 2021. The former couple continues to co-parent amicably in Gloucestershire.

Meanwhile, Harriet is a mother herself to daughter Georgia. Speaking previously to Woman Alive, Harriet openly discussed the challenges of single motherhood, saying: "In the absence of material security, I discovered the strength and life that comes from true selfless love."

Harriet’s impeccable style

© GC Images Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips are seen at the Burghley Horse Trials at Burghley House

Since stepping into the royal spotlight, Harriet has been praised for her elegant yet approachable fashion sense. Often wearing British labels like Beulah London, ME+EM, and Penelope Chilvers, she has quickly become a style inspiration.

HELLO!’s Danielle Stacey described Harriet’s style as "effortless but chic," suggesting fans might soon witness a "Harriet-effect," with her chosen outfits selling out fast.

Looking ahead to her wedding dress, Danielle predicts Harriet will select a quintessentially British designer, possibly one local to Gloucestershire.

No official wedding date yet

© WireImage Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling attend day ten of Wimbledon

Although excitement continues to build around the wedding, the couple have not yet announced an official date or location.

Their engagement statement, released by Gerard Franklin, confirmed: "Both families were informed jointly of the announcement and were delighted with the wonderful news. Their Majesties the King and Queen, and the Prince and Princess of Wales have been informed."

With anticipation growing, royal fans will be eagerly awaiting further details. Prince William’s potential role at this family event will no doubt add to the excitement.

Whether as best man, groomsman, or simply a proud cousin watching from the pews, William’s emotional involvement will be something to watch closely.

Congratulations again to Peter and Harriet—we can't wait to hear more!