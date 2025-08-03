Prince William set for 'very emotional' role following major announcement

Prince William could soon take on an emotional role at the upcoming royal wedding of his cousin, Peter Phillips, and fiancée Harriet Sperling.
Peter, 47, the eldest child of Princess Anne, confirmed his engagement to NHS paediatrician Harriet exclusively to HELLO! last Friday.
The exciting news has sparked speculation about the wedding party, particularly the potential involvement of senior royals. Could William, 43, take centre stage as best man or a groomsman at the wedding?
Peter and William’s close relationship
Peter and William have shared a close bond since childhood, with Peter previously describing William and their cousins as "quite a gang of us" who "caused quite a bit of mayhem and chaos."
HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey explained: "Peter has always been viewed as a supportive older brother figure to Prince William. They've had a very close relationship throughout their lives."
Danielle added: "Peter has regularly supported William at his polo charity events. Last year, he was even spotted sharing a laugh with Kate on the sidelines, highlighting how relaxed their bond is."
In a previous interview with Sky News Australia, Peter himself praised William and Kate as a "fantastic team together," further demonstrating the warmth and closeness within their family circle.
Royal expert weighs in
HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash believes it’s entirely possible William could step into the role of best man or at least as a key groomsman.
Emily explained: "Peter is close not just to King Charles but particularly to William and Harry. It would certainly be fitting and emotional for Peter to have William standing alongside him."
Emily also shared that the engagement itself is significant for the wider Royal Family: "This is wonderful news for Peter and Harriet but also the entire royal family. Harriet has clearly been warmly welcomed into the fold."
Peter and Harriet’s love story
Peter and Harriet first met at a sporting event in early 2024, according to reports. They made their official public debut at the Badminton Horse Trials in May that same year, holding hands and showing their affection openly.
Harriet’s relationship with the royals quickly grew serious. She was introduced to King Charles and Queen Camilla at Royal Ascot in June 2024, impressing them as she shared champagne during the prestigious event.
Royal photographer James Whatling told HELLO!: "We were waiting for this news. Watching Peter and Harriet together, you instantly notice how close and tactile they are. They are clearly so in love."
Emotional family reunion?
As speculation about the wedding party grows, Prince Harry’s involvement has also been discussed. Harry, now 40, who currently lives in California, might also return to the UK for this major family event.
If both William and Harry attend and possibly serve as groomsmen, Peter’s wedding could be a significant royal reunion. Harry and Meghan previously attended the wedding of Peter’s sister, Zara Tindall, in 2011.
With relationships among senior royals recently under scrutiny, this happy occasion could offer the perfect moment to heal old wounds.
Peter’s previous marriage and family life
This will be Peter’s second marriage. He previously wed Autumn Kelly in 2008, and they share two daughters, Savannah, 14, and Isla, 13.
After their separation in February 2020, Peter and Autumn finalised their divorce in June 2021. The former couple continues to co-parent amicably in Gloucestershire.
Meanwhile, Harriet is a mother herself to daughter Georgia. Speaking previously to Woman Alive, Harriet openly discussed the challenges of single motherhood, saying: "In the absence of material security, I discovered the strength and life that comes from true selfless love."
Harriet’s impeccable style
Since stepping into the royal spotlight, Harriet has been praised for her elegant yet approachable fashion sense. Often wearing British labels like Beulah London, ME+EM, and Penelope Chilvers, she has quickly become a style inspiration.
HELLO!’s Danielle Stacey described Harriet’s style as "effortless but chic," suggesting fans might soon witness a "Harriet-effect," with her chosen outfits selling out fast.
Looking ahead to her wedding dress, Danielle predicts Harriet will select a quintessentially British designer, possibly one local to Gloucestershire.
No official wedding date yet
Although excitement continues to build around the wedding, the couple have not yet announced an official date or location.
Their engagement statement, released by Gerard Franklin, confirmed: "Both families were informed jointly of the announcement and were delighted with the wonderful news. Their Majesties the King and Queen, and the Prince and Princess of Wales have been informed."
With anticipation growing, royal fans will be eagerly awaiting further details. Prince William’s potential role at this family event will no doubt add to the excitement.
Whether as best man, groomsman, or simply a proud cousin watching from the pews, William’s emotional involvement will be something to watch closely.
Congratulations again to Peter and Harriet—we can't wait to hear more!