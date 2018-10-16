Royal brides and their evening wedding reception dresses

Royal brides and their evening wedding reception dresses
Royal brides and their evening wedding reception dresses

Princess Eugenie wowed royal watchers on Friday when she changed out of her gorgeous, white Peter Pilotto-designed wedding dress into an equally-divine blush pink Zac Posen frock for the evening reception. The 28-year-old also switched up her hair and accessories, letting her chestnut waves fall loose and adding a pair of eye-catching chunky earrings. As well as switching up the pace and helping set a new atmosphere for the evening soiree, Eugenie's second outfit is the latest in a trend of outfit switch-ups for royal brides.

Here are the other European royals who wore a second wedding dress...

The Duchess of Sussex

 

Meghan Markle revealed her love of sharp tailoring and clean silhouettes when she married Prince Harry in a beautifully simple bateau neck gown by Givenchy. For the evening reception at Frogmore House she decided to show a little more flesh, opting for a gorgeous halterneck dress by Stella McCartney.

 

The Duchess of Cambridge

 

Kate Middleton wore one of the most famous wedding dresses of all time when she arrived at Westminster Abbey in a heavily embroidered Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown. But for her wedding reception the mum-of-three changed into a simpler gown by the same designer featuring a satin A-line skirt and a sweetheart neckline, which she accesorissed with a sweet cream cardigan. The second dress had the added bonus of no train, meaning she no longer needed sister Pippa on hand to get around!

 

Princess Charlene of Monaco

 

The wedding of Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monoco was an exceptionally grand affair, even by royal wedding standards, featuring a civil ceremony followed by a huge Catholic mass. For the evening she changed out of her white Giorgio Armani couture dress into this gorgeous ruffled design featuring rows of sequins.

 

Princess Madeleine of Sweden

 

The youngest child of King Carl and Queen Silvia, Madeleine decided to mix up a new trend with an old tradition when she married financier Christopher O'Neill in 2013. Like other royal brides, she changed out of the showstopping Valentino lace dress for something simpler – a vintage ballgown previously worn by her mother to a Nobel peace prize dinner, making it her 'something borrowed/ at the same time. It was later exhibited along with other Swedish royals' dresses. How lovely!

 

Beatrice Borromeo

 

The Italian aristocrat took the royal wedding dress tally to dizzy new levels when she wed Pierre Casiraghi, the son of Princess Caroline of Hanover, in two separate weekend ceremonies featuring five different outfits. However she chose to save the best until last – for the final evening reception, for which she arrived by boat, she wore an Armani-designed silk tulle gown with deep neckline, micro pleating and a dramatic pleated train which featured two diamond family heirloom brooches.

Ekaterina Malysheva

 

For her wedding to Prince Ernst of Hanover, the fashion designer worked not one but three stunning bridal looks, all created by Lebanese designer Sandra Mansour and covered in beautiful embroidery inspired by her Russian heritage. Her bridal look was white and traditional with a long train, while she went for an off-the-shoulder design at the afterparty and a gorgeously feminine pale pink look for the pre-wedding dinner. Beautiful!

